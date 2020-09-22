Advertisement

#VoteLikeAMadre, the climate-change campaign focused on Latina mothers

AL DIA News
#VoteLikeAMadre, the climate-change campaign focused on Latina mothers

Jessica Alba, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria Bastón, Jennifer Lopez, Desi Perkins, Zoe Saldana, and more join the climate change campaign.

by erickac
 09/22/2020 - 16:52
in
Top Latinx groups and celebrities release a climate change ad campaign. Photo: Getty Images
Top Latinx groups and celebrities release a climate change ad campaign. Photo: Getty Images

By Ericka Conant
September 22, 2020

Latina leaders and celebrities are using their platforms to motivate fellow Latinas to vote, specifically in support of candidates to prioritize climate change action.

Earlier this month, mothers like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana and Latino Victory Fund founder, Eva Longoria Bastón, united to announce the launch of a new campaign mobilizing mothers to vote. 

The environment-focused campaign is part of a broader push to increase Latino turnout in several battleground states leading up to the 2020 election. The #VoteLikeAMadre campaign ads are set to run in Spanish in Florida, Arizona, and Texas.

"Latina moms are a powerful voice within the Latino community and we are concerned about the devastating impacts that climate change will have on our children's future. We want a clean, sustainable, healthy planet for our children to thrive, and right now, that future is under threat," said Latino Victory Project president and CEO Nathalie Rayes.
 

“There's nothing we won't be able to do when we band together to create a better world for our children!” wrote the Vote Like a Madre Account on Twitter.
 

Latinas are encouraged to make a "pinky promise" to their children to vote in favor of candidates who support environmentally-friendly policies.

Jennifer Lopez did so in a recent Instagram post

“When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart. We need to do something about it and take action NOW,” she wrote.

Lopez also released a video on behalf of Vote Like A Madre, elaborating that promise to her children, and calling for mothers to take responsibility for their children’s futures.

Along with Latino Victory, the coalitions supporting the campaign include Chispa, Poder Latinx, Alianza For Progress, New Florida Majority and Mi Familia Vota.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Eva Longoria
jennifer lopez
climate change

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

A new report provides insight into what migrant detainees face under ICE. Photo: Getty Images
House report finds ICE detainees get poor medical care, potential punishment for speaking-up
A flood of conspiracies and false claims are flooding the phones of Latinos in one of the nation’s largest swing states. Photo: Tampa Bay Times
Spanish-language ads in Florida spread misinformation on the 2020 election
AOC says Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “playing with fire.” Photo: U.S. Magazine
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to action unifies Democratic moderates and progressives
Civil rights, healthcare, and suppression. Justice Ginsburg’s death has altered it all. Photo: Getty Images
What’s at stake for Latinos after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death
AL DIA News
AL DIA News