VoteLikeAMadre, the climate-change campaign focused on Latina mothers

Latina leaders and celebrities are using their platforms to motivate fellow Latinas to vote, specifically in support of candidates to prioritize climate change action.

Earlier this month, mothers like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana and Latino Victory Fund founder, Eva Longoria Bastón, united to announce the launch of a new campaign mobilizing mothers to vote.

The environment-focused campaign is part of a broader push to increase Latino turnout in several battleground states leading up to the 2020 election. The #VoteLikeAMadre campaign ads are set to run in Spanish in Florida, Arizona, and Texas.

"Latina moms are a powerful voice within the Latino community and we are concerned about the devastating impacts that climate change will have on our children's future. We want a clean, sustainable, healthy planet for our children to thrive, and right now, that future is under threat," said Latino Victory Project president and CEO Nathalie Rayes.



Let's celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by registering to #VoteLikeAMadre! Go to https://t.co/sQspZdjVio, it only takes two minutes.⁠⠀

⁠⠀

¡Celebremos el inicio de Mes de la Herencia Hispana registrándonos para votar!

⁠⠀#VoteLikeAMadre #vote #election2020 #HHM pic.twitter.com/8ThWNaqdd7 — Vote like a Madre (@VoteLikeaMadre) September 16, 2020

“There's nothing we won't be able to do when we band together to create a better world for our children!” wrote the Vote Like a Madre Account on Twitter.



For those who still haven't pledged to @VoteLikeAMadre this November — what are you waiting for?!



Take a moment this evening to make one of the most important pinky promises you can. Once you do, snap a picture and post on social media! (Be sure to include the #VoteLikeAMadre!) pic.twitter.com/96e2wtcAhD — Nathalie Rayes (@NathalieRayes) September 2, 2020

Latinas are encouraged to make a "pinky promise" to their children to vote in favor of candidates who support environmentally-friendly policies.

Jennifer Lopez did so in a recent Instagram post.

“When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart. We need to do something about it and take action NOW,” she wrote.

Lopez also released a video on behalf of Vote Like A Madre, elaborating that promise to her children, and calling for mothers to take responsibility for their children’s futures.

Along with Latino Victory, the coalitions supporting the campaign include Chispa, Poder Latinx, Alianza For Progress, New Florida Majority and Mi Familia Vota.