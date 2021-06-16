Vermont is the first state to have 80% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19

On Monday, June 14, Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced he is dropping all statewide COVID-19 restrictions now that 80% of its population aged 12 and older has been at least partially vaccinated.

“There are no longer any state COVID-19 restrictions. None,” Scott announced at a news conference.

Vermont has been a leader throughout this pandemic, and today, we're the first state to vaccinate 80% of its eligible population. Effective immediately, I'm lifting all remaining COVID restrictions. Our work continues, but Vermonters can be proud of what they've done. pic.twitter.com/9pRPcEmmxC — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 14, 2021

Vermont has become the first state in the nation to reach the 80% vaccination threshold, with more than 445,000 people in the state receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 390,000 fully vaccinated, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

The state has been one of the most successful in handling the pandemic.

According to a New York Times database, Vermont has reported the second fewest COVID-19 cases and deaths relative to its population, only behind Hawaii.

“Not only do we lead the United States, but Vermont is now a global leader in vaccinations to defeat COVID-19,” said Scott. “Our state has shown the world what’s possible when you have a group of people with the right attitude following the data and trusting medical science.”

There are so many are responsible for today's achievement, but at the end of the day, the people who deserve the credit most are everyday Vermonters - those who wake up each morning wanting to do the right thing. 1/https://t.co/eQcoTXLlQZ pic.twitter.com/S7WFdnFIM8 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 14, 2021

Vermonters met this difficult moment from the start. You have cared for one another, you have followed the science, and you have put others first. You stuck together, even while we had to be physically separated. 2/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 14, 2021

We have been united in our commitment, our sense of duty and our care and respect for one another.

The creativity and dedication of all Vermonters - to their friends and families, and to their communities - has been incredible and we should all be very proud. I know I am. 3/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 14, 2021

Through it all, we have shown the nation - and much of the world - how to respond when there is no playbook, and how to do it with civility and respect.

But this is no surprise to me and should be no surprise to anyone who knows anything about what it means to be a Vermonter. 4/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 14, 2021

While the state will be dropping all physical and social distancing, crowd size restrictions and masking requirements, Vermont businesses will still have the option to continue issuing any related restrictions without penalty if they decide to do so.

In addition, emergency medical service providers will continue to wear masks for the foreseeable future, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. The same also applies to public transportation and long-term care workers.

While Scott expressed reason to be proud of reaching the milestone, he noted that the work isn’t over.

“We’ll continue to vaccinate as many Vermonters as possible, because every shot given today, tomorrow and in the weeks to come is just as important as the ones we administered yesterday,” he said.

In early May, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. population at least partially vaccinated by July 4. To date, just 13 U.S. states (Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Maryland, Washington and California) have reached that percentage of at least partially vaccinated eligible adults.

Overall, to date the nation is falling just short of that pace of reaching the 70% threshold, as just 61.5% of eligible individuals age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 51.4% has been fully vaccinated.