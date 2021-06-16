Advertisement

Vermont is the first state to have 80% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19

As a result of Vermont reaching the threshold, COVID restrictions are being removed across the state.

 06/16/2021 - 10:52
By Jensen Toussaint
June 16, 2021

On Monday, June 14, Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced he is dropping all statewide COVID-19 restrictions now that 80% of its population aged 12 and older has been at least partially vaccinated.

“There are no longer any state COVID-19 restrictions. None,” Scott announced at a news conference.

Vermont has become the first state in the nation to reach the 80% vaccination threshold, with more than 445,000 people in the state receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 390,000 fully vaccinated, according to the Vermont Department of Health

The state has been one of the most successful in handling the pandemic.

According to a New York Times database, Vermont has reported the second fewest COVID-19 cases and deaths relative to its population, only behind Hawaii. 

“Not only do we lead the United States, but Vermont is now a global leader in vaccinations to defeat COVID-19,” said Scott. “Our state has shown the world what’s possible when you have a group of people with the right attitude following the data and trusting medical science.”

While the state will be dropping all physical and social distancing, crowd size restrictions and masking requirements, Vermont businesses will still have the option to continue issuing any related restrictions without penalty if they decide to do so.

In addition, emergency medical service providers will continue to wear masks for the foreseeable future, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. The same also applies to public transportation and long-term care workers. 

While Scott expressed reason to be proud of reaching the milestone, he noted that the work isn’t over.

“We’ll continue to vaccinate as many Vermonters as possible, because every shot given today, tomorrow and in the weeks to come is just as important as the ones we administered yesterday,” he said.

In early May, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. population at least partially vaccinated by July 4. To date, just 13 U.S. states (Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Maryland, Washington and California) have reached that percentage of at least partially vaccinated eligible adults. 

Overall, to date the nation is falling just short of that pace of reaching the 70% threshold, as just 61.5% of eligible individuals age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 51.4% has been fully vaccinated

