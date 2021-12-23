Venezuela: will its economy recover in 2022?

After four hard years of a hyperinflationary cycle that has drowned the Venezuelan economy, experts and the Central Bank of Venezuela, BCV, announced this week that in the first quarter of 2022 a year will be completed with monthly inflation of less than 50%, figure not technically considered hyperinflation.

Although the government of Nicolás Maduro is elusive to publicly acknowledge this phenomenon in its weakened and limited economy, reducing itself to blaming the United States, the recovery, in the midst of the pandemic, is a source of pride for his administration.

Symptoms of Venezuelan hyperinflation

Unlike other similar cases, which have been limited to a monetary phenomenon and the weakening of its currencies, in Venezuela the most critical thing is the loss of its productive capacity, especially due to government controls that have allowed capital generators to escape.

The flight of human capital is another of the signs that expose the seriousness of this economic crisis, with more than six million Venezuelans who have left their country due to the impossibility of sustaining themselves, this resource will be one of the most difficult to recover, at the same time, leading to a destruction of the demand for money.

Poverty in the Chavista country went from 87% in 2017 to 96% in 2021, a direct consequence of hyperinflation and unemployment. Added to this is a consecutive economic contraction for eight years, which, despite the BCV's figures, will make Venezuela continue to have the highest inflation in the world next year.

The virtual disappearance of its currency, the bolivar, and the informal dollarization of the economy, as a natural consequence of these processes of monetary contraction, are one of the most serious consequences of this phenomenon, since it would be the only country that would adopt the dollar as its currency, official after a hyperinflationary period.

The liberalization of prices, as well as an injection of American currencies to artificially alter the exchange rate, has generated a total restriction of credits, a measure that will not allow significant growth.

Outlook for 2022

The Maduro administration is expected to reach a series of agreements to create legal certainty that will allow it to bring more investors to its country, and in this way try to rescue the poorest economy in Latin America and the most lagging in the world.

Several financial analysis firms are betting on a moderate contraction to end the year, as well as a slight growth if more tools are given to the private sector, a panorama that will only be cleared if there are true flexibilities in State policies that lead to an economical turnaround of weight.