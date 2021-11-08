The United States opens its borders to European travelers

The air traffic that fell into decline during the pandemic has been reactivated in recent months and on Nov. 8, added a new phase: the arrival of travelers from Europe after 20 months, but also from China, India, Iran, South Africa or Brazil. Those who want to travel will have to be fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to the trip.

The European Union awaited the opening with anxiety and some anger since the continent had opened its doors to vaccinated Americans at the beginning of the Summer. Now, the United States is preparing to receive thousands of tourists through the Atlantic corridor, as well as business people, relatives visiting others in the country, workers and students.

Europeans were one fifth of the 80 million tourists the U.S. received each year before the pandemic. The time between Thanksgiving and New Years is preferred by visitors. The escalation of prices in travel has not been long in coming due to a growing demand after so long.

It was former President Donald Trump that decided to first apply the restrictions on the entry of European travelers. President Joe Biden has maintained the restrictions since his arrival in the White House in January, but now Europeans have the ability to travel to the U.S. outside of essential reasons by plane or across the Mexican and Canadian borders.

Until now, only foreigners who had permanent residence or a specific visa with which they had to request an exception to enter the country could travel to the United States. Many had to quarantine for two weeks in other countries, such as Mexico or Costa Rica, before flying.