Two Korean-American sisters are some of the first to receive pro-bono legal help under new initiative

Photo: John Yun GoFundMe

The Alliance for Asian American Justice is offering pro-bono legal help to victims of AAPI hate. Photo: John Yun/GoFundMe

The pair were attacked by a man at their convenience store in West Baltimore on May 2.

by nigelt
 05/11/2021 - 10:54
By Brittany Valentine
May 11, 2021

Although the month of May is designated as the annual celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, the violence against AAPIs has not slowed.

Stop AAPI Hate released a new report last week covering the 6,603 hate incidents reported to their center from March 19, 2020 to March 31, 2021. During March 2021, the number of incident reports it received increased from 3,795 to 6,603.

On Sunday, May 2, another attack was captured by surveillance footage in a liquor store in Baltimore.

Two Korean-American sisters, ages 66 and 67, who work at the store, were closing before 11 p.m, when a 50-year-old man identified by authorities as Daryl Doyle, entered the store and attacked them with a cinder block.

Surveillance video released on Reddit shows one of the sisters wearing a gray shirt, trying to shut the door of Wonderland Liquors shortly before 11 p.m.

Instead,  she is forced back into the store by a man in a red shirt, carrying a cement block. The attacker, who investigators say is Doyles, shoves the woman, as a male customer walks past the scene and exits the store. 

The woman and Doyle fight on the ground for about 20 seconds before a second woman, her sister, appears in the frame. She immediately starts trying to help, but is smacked with the same block.

As a unit, the sisters attempt to force Doyle out of the door, but he again slams them both with cement blocks, forcing them to the floor. 

The rest of the fight continues outside of the store, outside of the view of the surveillance camera, until the women return to the store alone. 

One of the two sisters is seen bleeding profusely from a head wound. 

Doyle has been arrested and faces two aggravated assault charges, but has not been charged with a hate crime.

A motive for the attack has not been determined, but John Yun, the son of one of the victims and the nephew of the other, said that his mother had never seen Doyle before the altercation. 

Both women were hospitalized for their wounds, but Yun’s aunt's injuries were the most severe — the attack left with black eyes and 25 stitches on her head. 

The sisters have since been discharged from the hospital, after CT scans came back clear, and they are recovering at home. 

“Their physical wounds will heal eventually, but the trauma from this attack will require more time,” Yun told NextShark

In an interview with CBS Baltimore, Yun expressed his outrage.

“It doesn't make sense why they would come here to make a living and get treated like this in a community that should embrace them because we've been here over 20 something years,' he said. 

A GoFundMe page set up by Yun to pay for their medical bills has already raised an amount more than doubled its initial goal. 

The victims will receive legal help as well. The Alliance for Asian American Justice, a new pro-bono initiative, is representing the Korean-American sisters in their case against Doyle. 

Former U.S Attorney Robert Hur, currently in a private practice will represent the sisters through the initiative. Hur told WBAL that the Alliance will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that Doyle is brought to justice.

