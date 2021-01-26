Twitter comes to the rescue of Claudia Conway after serious accusations of exploitation surface about her mom

The name “Claudia” is currently trending on Twitter, and the reason behind it is abhorrent.

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to ex-President Donald Trump, is under fire for alleged child abuse of her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway.

Overnight, Conway has been accused of posting a topless photo of her daughter via the new “Fleet” feature on Twitter.

Though it was quickly deleted, social media users were able to capture it and alert Claudia via TikTok, a platform where the teen has amassed a very large following.

For many followers who have been watching Claudia’s videos for some time now, this instance of child pornography is, unfortunately, not a surprise.

kellyanne conway has decided to use revenge porn against her daughter claudia conway, continuing a sick and twisted cycle of abuse, manipulation, and gaslighting. this poor girl needs help and the adults in her life are complicit in her suffering, and they should be ashamed. — Elly Belle, notably not a woman (@literElly) January 26, 2021

Claudia has been voicing her political views on TikTok for months, much to the dismay of her parents.

Despite her mom being a fiercely-conservative Republican, Claudia has adamantly spoken up about her anti-Trump views, and her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition to Claudia’s defiance of her parents’ viewpoints, she felt compelled to bring attention to the physical, emotional and mental abuse she is experiencing in her home.

She posted a series of videos showing Conway cursing frequently at her daughter, hitting her and using derogatory language. Claudia claims that she’s been recording this kind of footage for years and the ones that she posts are only a handful of numerous examples.

Many of these videos have been deleted, but Twitter user “Def Noodles” saved and compiled a few of them into a thread to let people know what’s going on.

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse



Claudia Conway (16) blamed by mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway for sending “hate her way” during live with Tana Mongeau. This after Claudia shared video of Kellyanne verbally and physically abusing her, and Kellyanne posted Claudia’s nude. pic.twitter.com/tscuhDVbEy — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

Some of the remarks documented in the videos are disturbing. Off-camera, Kellyanne is heard calling her daughter an “ungrateful b*tch,”and saying “you’re lucky your mom’s pro-life.”

In one video, she threatened to revoke her social media privileges completely, which occurred on many occasions.

“You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life! It’s going in for a forensic analysis,” was one of the threats leveled at the 16-year-old.

my parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet. apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 14, 2020

Once the videos started gaining a lot of attention, she filmed another to provide more context and explain why she chose to broadcast such personal issues.

“I have hundreds and hundreds of videos just like that and I thought it was important because as a woman who has such power in this country, I don’t think people really know how she is. And it’s also a reminder to everybody who is in a similar situation that you’re not alone, and that trust me, I get it,” she said.

Claudia also touched a nerve for her followers when she remarked about the status of her parents.

“I’ve tried everything. My parents are too powerful and nothing happens. I’m probably going to get in a lot of trouble for this. I just want everyone in the world watching this to know that I’m not lying at all,” she said.

Following the photo posted in Conway’s Twitter Fleet, Claudia received a flood of messages from social media users alerting her of the situation. In response, she posted a now deleted TikTok, expressing her shock, fear and anxiety, and insisting that her mother should be arrested.

“The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it, she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that, so that was on her phone, so I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her,” she said.

It wasn’t hacked. She posted her own underage daughters nudes to “prove a point” that her daughter is “wild” and “uncontrollable” because Claudia has been speaking out on the abuse Kellyanne has been doing to her. #justiceforclaudia — Katie (@katiejoellee) January 26, 2021

Claudia then urged anyone online that comes across the photo to report it as child pornography.

“My mom deserves to go to jail. That’s unreal,” she added.

In a series of comments under her video, Claudia resorted to using Morse code to get the message across that she is desperately seeking emancipation.

um can we please talk about abusive mother kellyanne conway leaking her 16 year old daughter's nudes in a fleet while claudia fights for emancipation... she is literally begging in MORSE FUCKING CODE for people to help her on tiktok pic.twitter.com/L58aW8eNqo — sofie halili (@literallysofie) January 26, 2021

In Claudia’s TikTok bio, she has started a countdown until she turns 18 and can legally liberate herself from her parents. “Only 629 days left,” it reads.

Social media users who have been supporting Claudia’s brave use of her platform since April are increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

If Kellyanne Conway wasn’t a wealthy white woman, her kids would’ve already been taken out of her house by CPS. — Stephanie Meidas Mighty (@Islandgirlpixie) January 26, 2021

Users are also demanding that her mother be held accountable for child porn, revenge porn and other forms of child abuse, regardless of her status as a powerful white woman.