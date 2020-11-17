Trump puts the U.S. in danger as sabotage bells ring

European leaders are now deeply ambivalent, unable to determine the final outcome of the 2020 presidential election. If last week there were reported bursts of social joy, political congratulations, and stock market rallies, this week it seems that there are small gaps exploding their entirety, revealing a confused nation that seems to want to go in two opposite directions.

Not only did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refer to Trump as "the previous president" but, according to The Washington Post, German leader Angela Merkel did the same while emphasizing the need for both continents to "stand together in order to face the great challenges of our time.” The French and German foreign ministers, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, also made statements in the press about the need for a new trans-atlantic deal.

It's a wish based on the hope that in the next January's meeting for the Paris Climate Accords, the Democrat president will return to the previous agreement. French President Emmanuel Macron gave a small hint as he spoke of the expectations, saying that it was an opportunity to "make our planet great again.”

But most likely, all these desires are of a superstitious nature, a certain willingness to generate reality on their own, and an attempt to politically support Biden in the prospect of an even more destabilizing scenario. If European leaders were already concerned about the deadly denial of COVID-19 by President Donald Trump, the possibility of such a scenario regarding the election makes it even more concerning.

It's a scenario containing the marches of thousands that began in Washington, problems with the Detroit recount, "Stop the Steal" under the guidance Roger Stone, the Proud Boys, and the denials of Trump on Twitter that are beginning to take their toll. Republican sabotage efforts don't stop with the denials of election fraud by a judge in Michigan, or first lady Michelle Obama's attempt to mediate through Melania Trump.

According to The New York Times, the Republican president intended to bomb Iran last week after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported an increase in its reserves of enriched uranium — something he was dissuaded from doing. Instead, he announced a reduction of soldiers in Afghanistan by almost half, from 4,500 to 2,500, and a withdrawal of another 500 troops from Iraq.

But while the Republican tycoon is reluctant to admit defeat to the disgrace of social peace, the new Democratic president-elect is struggling to come up with new plans to catch up with the pandemic. Biden knows that he will need new budgets in Congress if he is to get the vaccine to millions of Americans — something they must address as soon as possible while the advanced pharmaceutical companies are already announcing early results. That's why he told a reporter that "more people may die if we don't coordinate" and that "the idea the President is still playing golf and not doing anything about it is beyond my comprehension.”