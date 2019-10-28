Trump is booed in Washington while a Latino gets a standing ovation

Amid the tense situation in the country, there are scenes that speak much louder than any presidential speech.

An example of this was the reception that President Donald Trump received from the World Series Game 5 attendees between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

Viral videos show a booing that took all the stands when the president was announced by the loudspeakers, and followed by chants of "impeach Trump" and "lock him up.”

Did you take the day off Twitter yesterday (as I did)?

Are you wondering why #LOCKHIMUP is trending?



Trump went to the World Series last night.

It didn't go well.



People straight up chanted “LOCK HIM UP!" while he was on the Jumbotron. #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/JKelGcoFff — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 28, 2019

According to the Washington Post, the Nationals "had sought to keep politics out of their first trip to the World Series and did not invite Trump, who decided to come and then arranged the logistics with Major League Baseball."

For days, and according to tradition, many speculated the president would be in charge of making the first pitch in the game, but White House spokesmen announced the president would not.

For its part, and in a symbol of the true balance of public opinion, the honor was awarded to chef and humanitarian activist José Andrés, one of the most important characters in Washington’s cuisine scene since 1993, and founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that organizes meals for people affected by natural disasters.

Thank you @Nationals @MLB @astros For inviting an immigrant! To throw first pitch! In a game full of immigrants! Inviting me representing millions of first responders doing amazing work helping everyone! Specially @WCKitchen today we pass 1.5 million meals in Bahamas alone... pic.twitter.com/f3vzj71YNU — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 28, 2019

Born in Mieres, Asturias, in 1969, this Spanish chef has shared the kitchen with industry icons such as Ferran Adrià “ElBulli”, and after moving to New York at age 21, he made a name for himself leading Jaleo's kitchen in Washington since 1993.

José Andrés started appearing in political headlines after deciding not to open a restaurant at the Donald Trump International Hotel in Washington following the anti-immigrant statements of the then-presidential candidate in 2015.

Since then, he has been an arduous critic of the Trump Administration.

While the president disqualified the suffering of Puerto Ricans after the passage of Hurricane Maria on the island, chef José Andrés decided to overcome the obstacles imposed by FEMA when granting a recovery budget and just started cooking.

Thanks to World Central Kitchen, more than 3.6 million Puerto Ricans were able to access daily meals after the catastrophe.

When throwing the first pitch of the game last Sunday, chef José Andrés received a standing ovation that overshadowed the presence of the U.S. president in a luxury box accompanied by a pseudo-private cabinet of Republicans, including Senator Lindsey O. Graham (SC), representatives Mac Thornberry, Kay Granger, John Ratcliffe, Steve Scalise, and Matt Gaetz.

Even more prominent was the fact that the president was heavily booed after having announced on Sunday morning the death of the leader of the Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the hands of U.S. forces.

And sometimes a stadium screaming in unison speaks louder than any approval survey.