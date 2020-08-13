Top Latinx leaders react to Kamala Harris’ selection with varied shows of support

Following Joe Biden’s announcement on Aug. 1 that Senator Kamala Harris is his pick for running-mate, the world erupted in a cacophony of criticism, applause, and disgruntled voices.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, however, remained steadfast in their support of the Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee, and did not waver, even in their collective realization that Biden’s V.P. pick was Harris.

The most prominent Latinx members in the nation voiced their support, either directly, or by retweeting someone else’s show of support.

Others, however, remain silent on the selection, but there has been no outward show of noncompliance within the caucus, despite an undertone on social media that is exposing Harris’ past and controversies that contradict Harris’ recent façade of progressiveness.

Former Democratic Candidate Julián Castro tweeted his support immediately, but also mentioned Elizabeth Warren in a subsequent tweet, indicating that Warren may have been his front-runner in the bid for VP.

Warren was the top candidate for progressives, however overwhelming calls for a BIPOC woman to take the position were most likely a deciding factor, especially during a time of nationwide civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd, and especially since Harris aligns well with Biden’s history with the Democratic establishment.

In one of his statements, Julián Castro tweeted his support of the pair, saying Harris is a “talented dynamic, and groundbreaking leader who will make a fantastic VP.”

His brother, CHC Chair Rep. Joaquin Castro, also voiced support, calling Harris “the daughter of immigrants.”

“A fighter. A history-maker who will be our first Black and first Asian-American Vice President, and who will help Joe Biden beat Trump like a drum,” he tweeted

Joaquin and Harris have worked together in the past. In February Castro co-introduced a resolution with Harris condemning the presence of Stephen Miller in the White house and calling for his immediate resignation.

Latinx revolutionary and scholar Dolores Huerta also applauded Biden’s decision.

Huerta had previously endorsed Congressional Black Caucus Chair, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) for the vice presidential pick, however the activist said she was not disappointed.

“I applaud former Vice President Joe Biden for his historic and wonderful decision in choosing Senator Kamala Harris to be the vice presidential nominee for the democratic ticket! I urge all voters to work their hearts out otelect the Biden-Harris ticket! Sí se puede!” Huerta wrote.

I applaud former Vice President @JoeBiden for his historic and wonderful decision in choosing @SenKamalaHarris to be the Vice Presidential nominee for the Democratic ticket! I urge all voters to work their hearts out to elect the Biden - Harris ticket! Sí se Puede! — Dolores Huerta (@DoloresHuerta) August 11,



California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who succeeded Kamala Harris’s position in California to become the first Latino to serve as attorney general in the state also showed out on the news.

“Senator Kamala Harris has proven that she knows how to get things done,” Becerra said in an interview with MSNBC. “She’s confident, she’s a strong leader. She is ready to lead on day one.”

Stemming from her history of support in the Golden State, Harris has a record of popularity among Latinx voters, as well as across several recent polls. But the issue remains to be the younger demographic of Latinx voters.

Biden has performed marginally well over Trump overall, but his selection of Harris will no doubt strengthen this edge.

Younger Latinos remain unfazed by the progressive façade, and see the duo as a symbol of the establishment, who despite progressive tweets and promises, still come from a history of neoliberal policies.

Take the Democratic National Convention for instance. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is scheduled to speak, but for just a pre-recorded sixty seconds. Alternatively, Republican John Kasich is scheduled for longer, likely live.

Still, some of the top Latinx leaders are vying for the lesser-of-two-evils with the endgame being a change of power.

Harris’ past, and what it could mean for her prospective tenure as Vice President is important to consider, but her track record with the Latinx community is a power that should not be ignored, and the shows of support from Hispanic Caucus members and revolutionaries alike are no small thing.