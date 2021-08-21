Thousands of Afghans try to escape amid fear and desperation

After the departure of U.S. troops, fear rules the streets of Kabul. Women take refuge in their homes and men go out in fear of Taliban fighters. In this situation, UN Secretary General António Guterres said via Twitter that "we cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan". Guterres also said that the rights of all citizens who are in the middle of this war must be preserved. The UN Secretary warned that what happened in Afghanistan generates a setback of rights achieved years ago, "International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Human Rights must be preserved, especially the achievements obtained with so much effort by women and girls", he said.

We cannot & must not abandon the people of Afghanistan.



It's time for the international community to stand, work & act together:



We must speak with one voice to uphold human rights.



We must unite to make sure Afghanistan is never again used as a safe haven for terrorists. pic.twitter.com/IspFhPi9zM — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 16, 2021

Escaping the war In the midst of all that has happened, hundreds of Afghan citizens have tried to flee, and videos on social networks confirm the harsh reality of life in the Asian country. A heartbreaking video shows mothers handing over their children to soldiers at the Kabul airport and asking them to take them to safety. Among a crowd of people outside the international airport, a baby is seen being passed from hand to hand in a makeshift human chain that brings it closer to some British soldiers, with the aim of getting one of them to take it out of the country.

People are so desperate to escape the #Taliban that they’re passing babies and kids forward to the gate at #Kabul airport. #kabulairport #AfghanEvac pic.twitter.com/6NSlIffrD1 — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 18, 2021