Texas school shooting leaves four people injured

This Wednesday, four people were injured by gunfire during a fight at Timberview High School in the town of Arlington, Texas. The perpetrator of the shooting managed to escape the scene for several hours, but was eventually apprehended by local police.

At a press conference, Arlington Police Deputy Chief Kevin Kolvye explained that one of the victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, while the other three were taken to a hospital.

Kolvye said three of the wounded are students and the other is an adult who is believed to be a teacher.

After the shooting occurred, police identified Timothy George Simpkins, 18, as the main suspect and launched an intensive search. The young man hid from authorities for several hours.

A 911 caller gave police the name Timothy George Simpkins when he called to report the shooting, according to Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. According to police, numerous calls were received to report the shooting.

"Called 911 if you know the whereabouts of Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260″, Arlington police wrote on Twitter next to a photo of the young man.