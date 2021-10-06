Texas school shooting leaves four people injured

This Wednesday, four people were injured by gunfire during a fight at Timberview High School in the town of Arlington, Texas. The perpetrator of the shooting managed to escape the scene for several hours, but was eventually apprehended by local police.
At a press conference, Arlington Police Deputy Chief Kevin Kolvye explained that one of the victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, while the other three were taken to a hospital.
Kolvye said three of the wounded are students and the other is an adult who is believed to be a teacher.
After the shooting occurred, police identified Timothy George Simpkins, 18, as the main suspect and launched an intensive search. The young man hid from authorities for several hours.
A 911 caller gave police the name Timothy George Simpkins when he called to report the shooting, according to Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. According to police, numerous calls were received to report the shooting.
"Called 911 if you know the whereabouts of Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260″, Arlington police wrote on Twitter next to a photo of the young man.
Finally, through Arlington Police social media, they confirmed that Simpkins had been arrested. "He will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon", the message completed.
Two Mansfield ISD police officers were at the school and rendered aid immediately after the shooting, Police Chief Kolbye said. It is unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school.
Currently, no students can enter any school in the Arlington school district as they are all on "lockdown" explained Kolbye, a measure that will be lifted later so parents can enter and pick up their children.
School shootings
More than 248.000 students have been exposed to gun violence in schools since 13 people died in the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado in 1999, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
The figure includes those involved such as bystanders and those forced to evacuate educational institutions when gunfire erupted.
In 2018, there were 25 school shootings and 23 more in 2019.
