Texas mayor resigns after posting to social media that “Only the strong will survive” amid the state’s winter crisis

Texas has seen a devastating amount of snow this past week.

As the number of deaths and power outages are trending up, an elected official posted on Facebook that citizens should stop being “lazy” and “quit crying.”

“Let me hurt some feelings while I have a minute,” is how the heartless post began.

Colorado City, Texas Mayor, Tim Boyd, resigned after his rant on Facebook went viral on Tuesday, Feb.16 and he received major backlash for writing things like: “only the strong will survive,” and “quit whining and stop looking for a handout.”

Boyd has since deleted his posts, but it wasn't long until news outlets like KTXS in Texas saw them and saved a screenshot.

As officials announced that locals should stay home and avoid driving outside, Boyd also told citizens to stop being "lazy," and that the state is “sadly a product of a socialist government.

He also said, “the City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!”

Boyd admitted to writing the post, but also believed that as an American, he was writing as a private citizen.

“Please understand, if I had to do it over again, I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive," Boyd stated.

He has since apologized, but admitted that his wife was also fired from her administrative assistant job.

As of Thursday, Boyd is still stated as the Colorado City Mayor on the town’s website, but a subsequent Facebook post on his page has said that he resigned.

The town, which sits between Abilene, Midland, and Odessa, has about 3,920 residents, according to the U.S. Census.

Currently, 42.5% of the population in Colorado City is Latino.

Houses all over the state are also experiencing bursting pipes at freezing temperatures, causing homes to flood.

Nearly 12 million Texans are living under boil-water notices, and are also waiting in lines just to go inside the grocery store on missions for food.

Different counties across the Lonestar state have created Facebook groups that are encouraging local citizens to help one another.

Neighbors are offering a helping hand by driving one another to gas stations and local hospitals if necessary. They are also pooling resources like water.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 2.7 million households without power all over the state, according to The Texas Tribune.

The infamous winter storm is also now responsible for 24 deaths.