Texas' controversial anti-abortion law was back in effect 48 hours after Texas federal judge Robert Pitman had suspended it.

The decision was made in record time by the Texas Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative circuits in the country, which had denied a repeal of the law weeks earlier.

With this, the B-8 that prohibits the termination of pregnancy after six weeks is back in effect in the state, which goes against the ruling of the federal law that indicates that abortions can be performed up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.