Texas abortion law: US Supreme Court leaves the debate open

With an ambiguous message about the Law of Abortion in Texas, the Supreme Court of the United States was pronounced this Friday. On the one hand, it leaves in force the measure that restricts the procedure up to six weeks of pregnancy and, on the other, leaves open the possibility to defenders of that right so that they can continue to appeal the law in a federal court.

What does this mean?

Although in the midst of the overview of the discussion about the abortion this decision leaves any type of resolution open, this means that the case will have a new process in a district court, leaving the possibility that the law can be suspended later.

The measure, on the other hand, also limits state officials, who could be demanded if they came to practice abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Reactions

Judge Sonia Sotomayor reacted to the decision noting that the court had been short, and that it must have blocked the entry into force of Law 8 in the middle of the appeal process. Likewise, she stressed that she was positive for the challengers to be able to go to the courts to appeal the law, manifesting her desire to act quickly in the repair of what for her is a mistake.

According to Joan Biskupic, an analyst of the Supreme Court for CNN, "the fault on the Texas abortion law is a prelude to the true main event that the judges are now considering." She refers to the case of Mississippi, which would be the one that would cause a domino effect on the subject throughout the country.

Dobbs against the organization of woman's health

This case, originated after a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenge the 2018 Law of Mississippi, which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is waiting on behalf of orders sent by the lower courts, the which defend the precedent of the Supreme Court that protects the right to an abortion until fetal feasibility, a point around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Biskupic also points out that John Roberts, president of the Supreme Court, "has always been an opponent of the right to abortion," so she is not surprised that the Law is still valid since September 1st. However, she considers that at this moment the court is aligning with more liberal judges, which opens the door to "a new era of reproductive rights."

The California Proposal

With more than 24 states prepared to prohibit abortion if the US Supreme Court gives them the approval next year, the California clinics and its allies in the state legislature revealed this week the goal for the State to be a "sanctuary" for those looking for reproductive attention, including the possibility of paying for travel, accommodation and procedures for people from other states.

The California Council of the Future of Abortion, consisting of more than 40 abortion providers and defense groups, published a list of 45 recommendations so that the State takes into account if the Superior Court puts an end to the "Roe V. Wade ", the decision with more than 48 years who prohibits States from restricting abortion.

The recommendations were drafted by some of the most important politicians in the State, including Toni Atkins, the San Diego Democrat who leads the State Senate.