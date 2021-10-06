Texas abortion ban is blocked

Texas federal judge Robert Pitman temporarily blocked the B-8 law, which prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy in the state. This decision comes after a request from the Justice Department to block the enforcement of the law.

In the warrant, Judge Pitman wrote, “From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution."

This is a preliminary victory for the Biden government, which since the Supreme Court's decision on this law was known, declared that he would do everything possible to defend women's rights.

With the law now blocked, ordinary citizens will not be allowed to file lawsuits about S.B. 8, nor that the judges or court clerks accept them or issue rulings on them while the litigation of the case continues.

Today's ruling reinstates the protections of the United States Constitution for millions of people in Texas, where the abortion ban has been in effect since Supreme Court inaction allowed it on Sept. 1. For 36 days, access to abortion has been decimated under Roe v. Wade was virtually ineffective for countless people in Texas. Most patients have been forced to travel out of state in search of health care or to continue their pregnancies against their will.

“For more than a month, people in Texas have been deprived of access to abortion due to an unconstitutional law that should never have gone into effect. Today's relief is overdue, and we are grateful that the Justice Department acted quickly to obtain it,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

From the ruling, doctors and health providers will be able to offer and perform abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, until week 24, as established by federal law.

However, it is clear that Texas will appeal the ruling, which had already been announced by a lawyer from the Texas attorney general's office. The appealing would be filed with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, considered the most conservative in the country and which in the past had denied the request to block the law.