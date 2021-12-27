The Taliban and its new restrictive measures against women

After the chaotic images of families fleeing Afghanistan after the return to power of the Taliban in August, in the company of the military representations of different powers that were present in the Arab country for 20 years, the radical group has not disappointed those who thought that with its return the way back to repression was imminent.

Only accompanied trips

Women, especially, one of the favorite targets of the restrictive policies of the Taliban regime, are once again in the crosshairs of abuses, this time for a measure that restricts their freedom to travel freely, solely because of their status as women.

In one of its most recent interventions, the Taliban government, through its Ministry of the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, announced that Afghan women who attempt to travel long distances by road may only do so in the company of a man of her family.

The authoritative imposition applies to trips of more than 70 kilometers, while requiring them to wear the Islamic veil to be admitted into vehicles.

Television without women?

Just a few weeks ago, the Taliban regime ordered Afghan production companies to refrain from broadcasting series or soap operas in which women participate.

Likewise, journalists are obliged to wear the Islamic headscarf every time they appear on screen, so none of them are allowed to show their hair.

No access to education

Already during their passage to power in the last decade of the 20th century, the Taliban vetoed women from education and work, something that they seem to want to repeat with their "temporary restrictions", measures with which they assure they seek to offer safe spaces for girls and adults.

With Taliban control of Afghanistan, secondary schools are only open to male students and teachers, while female workers were banned from their trades and ordered to stay at home.

No prospects?

Despite their commitments to the international community and their supposed intention to govern in a way that is more respectful of the rights of girls and women, the Taliban continue to show no sign of a true will for change and, on the contrary, they continue with measures restricting their freedom and equality in Afghanistan.

For now, the economic blockades and complaints from international human rights entities have not had an effect on the Taliban regime. Will they want to change their image next year? If they want help and acceptance, they must.