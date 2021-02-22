Supreme Court rules against former President Donald Trump, his taxes can be released to Manhattan’s DA

All it took was one sentence from the Supreme Court to send former President Donald Trump’s hopes of keeping his taxes away from state prosecutors down the drain.

“The application presented to Justice Breyer and referred to the Court is denied,” read the ruling in the case of Trump v. Vance.

Cyrus Vance Jr. is the Manhattan District Attorney pursuing multiple investigations into the fraud claims made against former president and the Trump organization.

In addition to allegations that the organization misrepresented the value of its assets to lenders and New York City, prosecutors are also looking into consulting fees paid out to certain individuals, including Ivanka Trump, and tax deductions taken on conservation easements at a Trump property in Westchester County, New York.

From the 2016 campaign trail, prosecutors are looking into potential hush money doled out to two women by Trump’s then-attorney Michael Cohen that alleged affairs with the former president before he took office.

To pin down the flow of money to and from Trump’s coffers, Vance’s team has been trying since 2019 to subpoena documents from Trump and his organization for the time period between January 2011 and August 2019, including his tax returns.

In July 2020, the Supreme Court first rejected Trump’s claim of immunity from state criminal subpoenas over his taxes 7-2, and sent the case back to a lower court so the president’s team could be more targeted.

The lower court also ruled against Trump in October 2020, but his legal team then appealed again to the Supreme Court, which ruled against it with one sentence on Feb. 22.

Trump’s taxes are now free to be obtained by Vance and his team of prosecutors for their investigations, but due to grand jury secrecy rules, will still be withheld from public disclosure.

Further appeals from Trump’s defense team could happen, but the ruling is an end to a bitter battle for the former president, whose future may well be in the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“The work continues,” tweeted Vance’s Manhattan DA account when the news broke of the Supreme Court’s decision.