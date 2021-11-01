Supreme Court discusses Texas' controversial anti-abortion law again

When two months ago the controversial SB-8 law was approved in Texas, which prohibits abortion in the state after six weeks of gestation, alarms were raised not only because of the effect that the decision would have on women's health, but also because of the constitutional precedent that was being created.

Experts pointed out that this law could be the model for other laws restricting rights not only to abortion or access to health care rights under the Roe v. Wade ruling, but also in cases such as the carrying of firearms.

After many failed attempts to block the law and lawsuits against SB-8, this Monday the Supreme Court reconvened to hear arguments for and against it for the first time. And everything seems to indicate that the Court will suspend the law, but not because of the abortion issue itself, but because due to its structure, the law cannot be sued as unconstitutional.

The lawsuits reviewed by the justices argue that the Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion in the early stages of pregnancy.

Moreover, because of the way it is written, challenging the law in any court is virtually impossible, as evidenced by several attempts by detractors in recent months.

The controversy

The detail that makes this law particular is that it leaves its enforcement in the hands of private citizens, who can sue doctors or anyone else who helps a woman have an abortion, and can also receive a $10,000 reward. Usually, the state would enforce the law and suing state officials would be the proper legal avenue," explains AP, but if the law is 'enforced' by citizens it makes challenging it more complicated.

In the discussion that took nearly three hours, the justices heard arguments for and against the law, and two of them, conservatives Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, would apparently change their vote with the procedural issue in mind.

"The question the justices are considering is whether the Justice Department and abortion providers can challenge the law in federal court. Even if the justices decide that one or both can sue, they still must vote on whether to allow the law to remain in effect while legal challenges continue," explains AP.

Today, the Supreme Court listened to arguments challenging Texas #SB8. The Court is not reviewing whether SB8 is constitutional, focusing instead on procedural arguments. Here is what we know — NAPAWF (@NAPAWF) November 1, 2021

As it is, the Supreme Court will most likely rule against SB-8. While it will most likely not block it, it will decide whether the Justice Department and abortion providers can challenge it in federal court and whether, while legal wrangling continues, the law will remain in effect.

All of this would occur before December 1, when the Court will have to discuss another controversial Mississippi anti-abortion law, which seeks to reduce the time for termination of pregnancy from 24 to 16 weeks.