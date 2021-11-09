Supreme Court considers benefits for disabled people in Puerto Rico

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court addressed a challenge to a decision by Congress five decades ago to exclude Puerto Rico from a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people was illegal.

The Court seeks to analyze whether Congress violated constitutional protections by excluding Puerto Rico residents from Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a monthly cash payment for low-income elderly, blind or disabled people in the country.

"Needy is needy, whether it's in Puerto Rico or on the mainland, none of the people who receive it on the mainland pay taxes," said Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico. "None of the money is going or would go to Puerto Rico for self-government. I think restrictions have to be rational, and I'm not quite sure why one would say it's rational to treat one group of people, of citizens, differently than other citizens on the mainland when the need is the same."

The Justice Department argued that the United States has a valid justification for excluding Puerto Rico, pointing to the general exemption of its residents from paying most federal taxes, including income tax. The government also noted that adding Puerto Rico to the disability program would increase costs by $2 billion a year.