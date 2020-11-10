Advertisement

The stock market replicates initial European optimism

Aunque Donald Trump amenace con dar guerra hasta finales de año, el entusiasmo por el triunfo de Biden se ha reflejado en la economía. 

Donald Trump may be threatening war until the end of the year, but the enthusiasm for Biden's triumph has been reflected in the economy. Photo: CNBC

The stock market replicates initial European optimism

Investments in green energy and ecological transition? Three Spanish companies are the best predictors of the effect of the change in U.S. leadership.

by beatriceg
 11/10/2020 - 06:05
in
Aunque Donald Trump amenace con dar guerra hasta finales de año, el entusiasmo por el triunfo de Biden se ha reflejado en la economía. 
Aunque Donald Trump amenace con dar guerra hasta finales de año, el entusiasmo por el triunfo de Biden se ha reflejado en la economía. 

By Albert Gómez
November 10, 2020

It should be recognized that, of all the agents waiting for the results of the 2020 elections, the multiple stock market indexes were perhaps the most unstable. Profoundly unpredictable because they have not been bowing to the president's anti-ecological and protectionist delusions for the last four years, but especially attentive to the possible conflict in the streets and everything that could be dragged along with it.  

In spite of not having distinguished himself by any variable of humanist policy, it is true that Donald Trump favored the biggest companies during his time in office, lowering any type of fiscal regime to the detriment of the middle class, a movement that benefited in technological, automobile and fossil fuel sectors along with most big companies in general. 

The day began very strongly for the big technology institutions — Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple — with increases from 4% to 8% that served as an active shelter. The Turkish lira was plummeting and its consequences first in the form of the resignation of the country's Finance Minister, then in the Spanish banks BBBVA and Banco Santander, where Ibex 35 fell behind its European partners and euphoria began. 

Enthusiasm for Joe Biden was evident in the S&P (3%), the Dow Jones (2.3%), and the Nasdaq 100 (4.5%). For a few long hours, however, the worst possible scenario was in the air with a legal battle and the absence of a president — the worst possible combination in financial terms. Given Donald Trump's lack of transparency, it still seems to be a possibility until the end of the year. 

Those fears remained in the world of scenarios as the Democrats symbolically secured their victory. This was one of the best scenes for many European leaders, whose concerns about the U.S. were about support for the WHO, the Paris Climate Accord, and a working relationship with NATO. It's why congratulations were sent to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris by some leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who almost seemed to be in sync with the stock market excitement. 

In the case of Spain, despite the setback caused by the Turkish lira, it seemed a certain optimism also reigned before the possibility of stemming the flight of American investors, which even before the pandemic meant a drop of up to 57%. The slight increase in Spanish optimism does not end there as three big Spanish companies — Iberdrola, Siemens Gamesa and Acciona — are all betting on American renewable energies that predict better results and investments with a Democrat government than a Republican one. 

To put an end to this first rush of economic predictions and superstitious congratulations so typical of the world of politics and finance, with its ups and downs, it seems that the announcement of a vaccine by the multinational Pfizer has infused all kinds of tourism-related companies with the same spirit. It's a global excitement that, for the time being, has already materialized in the stock market. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
stock market
2020 Election
europe

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Honduras is the country considered to be most impacted by the latest hurricane to slam the Yucatán Peninsula region. Photo: Getty Images
No one’s talking about Honduras, and the disaster brought by Hurricane Eta
Rep. Joaquin Castro, in the running for Chair of the House Foreign Affairs committee, called AMLO’s decision a ‘diplomatic failure.’ Photo:Getty/Infobae
AMLO’s decision not to congratulate Biden is a foreign policy misstep
Black women were the nail in President Trump’s coffin. Photo: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
How Black Women and Latinas delivered the White House
A voter shows her ‘I Voted’ sticker while waiting for the Navajo Nation presidential primary election results in 2018 in Window Rock, Arizona. Photo: CAYLA NIMMO/AP PHOTO
Indigenous Resilience: A surge of votes come Covid or High Water
AL DIA News
AL DIA News