Advertisement

The promise of the 2020 Census for Philadelphia and beyond

AL DIA News
The promise of the 2020 Census for Philadelphia and beyond

Fernando Armstrong, 2020 Census regional director, looks to ensure that everyone in the Philadelphia region is counted in the upcoming census.

by Emily Neil
 08/15/2019 - 09:43
in
AL DÍA CEO Hernán Guaracao (left) speaks with Fernando Armstrong (right) on Aug. 7 at the AL DÍA News room. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News
Emily Neil
AL DÍA CEO Hernán Guaracao (left) speaks with Fernando Armstrong (right) on Aug. 7 at the AL DÍA News room. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News

By Emily Neil
August 15, 2019

From maps strewn across the floor of his home in his native Puerto Rico, to the possibilities of the technology contained in one single smartphone in the palm of his hand, Fernando Armstrong has seen the process of the census change drastically over the more than 30 years he has worked for them. And he is confident that this time around, in 2020, those technological processes will aid census workers in obtaining an accurate count of every person who resides in the United States.

“It helps in the way that I have been through the census as it has evolved through being a paper census to now that [it] is going to take advantage and leverage a lot of technology that was not available before,” Armstrong, 2020 Census Regional Director of the Philadelphia Region, told AL DÍA CEO Hernán Guaracao in an interview at the AL DÍA office on Aug. 7.

Armstrong first started working for the census in 1978, in preparation for the 1980 census, while living in his homeland of Puerto Rico. He then worked for the 1990 census in Philadelphia and New York, and for the 2000, 2010, and 2020 censuses in Philadelphia.

He recalled that in the first census, he had maps “all over the floor” of his house as he worked to plan out routes to ensure that everyone, in every town, no matter how remote, was counted in the census. 

Today, though, “it’s a very different environment,” said Armstrong, who noted that the 2020 census is “taking advantage of a lot of technology and a lot of tools that were not available before.”

It’s precisely that change in accessibility that technological advances have allowed that Armstrong believes will be key in ensuring full participation of every resident in the U.S. in the census count — despite the scare tactics of the proposed “citizenship question,” which is not, he stressed, included on the census.

“I think that for the general public, the ways that they will be able to participate in the census gives them a much broader opportunity than before. People will have the ability of going online and doing the census, they will have the ability of doing it on the phone, they will have the ability of doing it on paper,” said Armstrong.

“This is the first time when we are providing all those options to the public,” he added, noting the fact that people can respond to the census online helps make the process easier, cheaper, and safer, especially for anyone who is fearful of government representatives coming to their door or knowing their address.

Armstrong noted that he was at a meeting in Maryland earlier in August at which many people expressed fear at having someone come to their door for the census count. The answer, he said, is to go online to respond to the census, or do it by phone.

“If you do that, no one has to come to your door,” said Armstrong.

Read more about Armstrong’s interview and Census 2020 in Philly in a full story to be published soon. 

TAGS
Census 2020
Philly Counts
Fernando Armstrong
puerto rico

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in State and Local

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney both praised the police for their work during the shooting on Aug. 14 and called on legislators in PA to address gun violence. Photo: Michelle Myers/AL DÍA News.
Philly and PA officials search for a path forward against gun violence.
Employee files a claim against LAZ Parking Philadelphia for unfair unemployment. Photo:32 Bj
Employee files a claim against LAZ Parking Philadelphia for unfair unemployment
As questionable labor conditions turn into workers’ rights violations, LAZ Parking tries to prevent the Union from getting involved. Photo: 32BJ
The chronicles of LAZ: the union, workers’ rights and the Philadelphia parking industry
In the era of full-time jobs that don't pay the bills, 400 parking workers took to the streets of Philadelphia to protest working conditions and the minimum wage. Photo: AL DÍA News / Michelle Myers
It's a hard-knock life for Philly's parking lot workers