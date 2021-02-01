Stacey Abrams, the nation’s most powerful mobilizer, nominated for the Peace Prize

Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

On the first day of Black History Month, it was announced the mobilizing force and Black Lives Matter advocate, former candidate for Georgia Governor, and contender to be a part of President Joe Biden’s administration was nominated for the revered prize.

For many, it was a fitting recognition.

According to Nobel Prize officials, the voting rights activist, Democratic Politician, and Black Lives Matter activist was nominated for her work to promote nonviolent change through voting — and making sure Georgians have access to make their voices heard.

“I love it,” wrote Charles Booker, who, like Abrams ran a close race in the U.S. South, but lost.

In the case of both, the world of politics and social justice is far from hearing the end of them.

I love it. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) February 1, 2021

Abrams has widely been credited for boosting the voter turnout in the 2020 elections, and the subsequent Senate runoff election that ensued in Georgia — both feats that turned the scale dramatically in Democrats’ favor.

Her name now joins the ranks of a long list of nominees, including President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner — though the exacerbated criticism that ensued after Jan. 6, makes those long-shots — Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Greta Thunberg, among many others.

Biden won the 2020 election due to a handful of key states, but Georgia proved to be one of the most pivotal final components in the final round when it came to electoral college votes.

After several ballot recounts, the state was ruled in favor of Biden. But there was a lot happening behind the scenes — a lot of it happening before Biden even announced his bid for the presidency.

Georgia didn’t flip from one election to the other. Abrams’ success was the product of years of grassroots organizing and mobilization that proved to be the slow burn towards democracy. Democracy because certain states like Georgia have historically disenfranchised Black voters in particular, and her mission has been to change that.

This year, the work culminated in Presidential and senatorial flips.

As the fight for Georgia turned into a beacon attracting multiple grassroots and nation-wide voter advocacy organizations to the state, it could be said that the beacon was Abrams and her voter registration and mobilization efforts, largely-supported by Black women.

She delivered Georgia to Joe Biden, and the Senate to Schumer.

But with the nomination, there is danger in making it an action to blanket the whole of what Abrams has done for the nation — to have it serve as a conciliatory prize, with nothing to show for in terms of future support.

What happens after Black History Month? Will she even be awarded the prize in October after the hype of nomination dies down?

After all, Abrams has made headlines for more than just one reason today.

On the day of her nomination, a group of GOP strategists launched “Stop Stacey” in an effort to hinder a potential 2022 gubernatorial run, reported The Hill.

The group says it will work to uncover supposed “shady voter groups that undermine election integrity,” further adding it will work to increase the GOP’s own grassroots mobilization efforts across the country.

"We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda, and ultimately defeat her — and her left-wing candidates — at the ballot box," the group's senior strategist, Jeremy Brand, said in a statement. "There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back, and Stop Stacey.”

The effort highlights the GOP’s unyielding efforts to skew the narrative of Black Lives Matter, and painting all Black women who are involved in the democratic process as radical and violent.

If Abrams doesn’t win the Nobel Prize, the nomination does aid in this regard: It moves away from labeling Black Lives Matter and mere voter advocacy movements as violent institutions, and away from those that purposefully refer to it as merely “BLM,” taking the meaning out of the movement.

At the very least, it is a long-overdue nod in the direction of the most influential mobilizer in the nation.