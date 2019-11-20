Advertisement

Sondland's Stab: 'We followed the President's orders'

AL DIA News
Sondland's Stab: 'We followed the President's orders'

According to the US ambassador to the European Union, all efforts to secure investigations on behalf of the president in Ukraine were directly instructed by Trump.

by Yamily Habib
 11/20/2019 - 19:22
in
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Yamily Habib
November 20, 2019

Since the public hearings began in Donald J. Trump's impeachment, the expectation is that witnesses will drop a bomb that will further involve the president in the matter.

This week, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman confirmed that the controversial phone call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, crossed the "ought-to-be" line, while Jennifer Williams, Russia affairs advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed what we know so far.

Similarly, the president's special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt D. Volker, maintained, albeit less forcefully, the line of speech that the president and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani's stratagems "are not things that we should be pursuing as part of our national security strategy in Ukraine."

However, one of the most important characters in this saga finally gave us the surprise we had hoped for.
Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland seemed to wipe out any defense of President Trump's alleged abuse of power.

Both in his opening statement and when answering questions from legislators in the Committee, Sondland emphasized that none of the members of his team, as well as Secretary Perry or Ambassador Volker, wanted to "work with Giuliani," referring to the campaign of the president's personal lawyer for Zelensky's statements favoring Trump's re-election campaign.

"Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt," he read. "We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine."

"So we followed the president's orders," he added.

The rejection of Giuliani's role, as well as the "direct" nature of Trump's orders,  were the most important part of his testimony.

Sondland also said repeatedly that everyone was "aware" of what the president and his personal attorney were looking for in Ukraine. This includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence, which opens the ranks of those involved in the already entangled affair.

While Sondland could not give a direct account of having heard the president make some incriminating statement, his willingness to point accusing fingers and collaborate with the Committee is a powerful gesture in a deeply politicized process.

Likewise, the ambassador's testimony adds up to a long line of people who can confirm from within the abuse of power for which Donald Trump is being investigated.

TAGS
Impeachment Hearings
Gordon Sondland
RUDY Giuliani

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Amy Eusebio is a month in to her new job as the new Executive Director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs. Photo: Michelle Myers/AL DÍA News.
The New Afro-Latina Leader of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs
Desde izquierda a la derecha: Kendra Brooks, Jamie Gauthier, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, Nancy Pelosi, Mitt Romney, Katie Porter, Justin Amash, y Adam Schiff. 
Politicians of the year
Will Hall, Financial Empowerment Program Manager at Philadelphia's Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity speaks with community members at City Council's Special Poverty Committee's first neighborhood hearing on Nov. 18 at the Philadelphia Aging Corporation. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Philadelphia City Council’s Special Committee on Poverty Reduction and Prevention pitches its social safety net to community members
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is sworn in prior to providing testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019, in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)
How Trump helped with Marie Yovanovitch's testimony