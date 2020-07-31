Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized Again

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York on Wednesday to inspect a bile duct stent that was inserted last summer.

A spokesperson for the court later said the procedure was routine and noninvasive. Ginsberg is expected to be released soon.

“According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences, and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week," the spokesperson said.

Many were fearful of worse news because of the justice’s recent medical record and age.

Ginsburg, who is 87 and the oldest member of the court, disclosed earlier this month that her pancreatic cancer had returned and that she had been undergoing chemotherapy since May. This is the fourth time that she is battling this cancer, with the first time being in 2009.

The liberal-leaning justice also survived colon cancer in 1999 only six years after being appointed to the high court by former president Bill Clinton.

Ginsburg is coming up on 27 years on the bench and is a feminist icon for her place as the first woman to be in both the Harvard and Columbia law reviews, the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court and her embrace of the #MeTooMovement.

She has repeatedly said that she has no intent to retire anytime soon, but Democrats are uneasy about the ideological makeup of the court if the severity of her cancer were to escalate in the coming months.

The Supreme Court currently has a balance of five conservative justices to four liberal ones.

President Trump has managed to confirm two justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was seen as a swing vote on the bench.

If Ginsburg’s health were to worsen, the president would be able to make the court have a more pronounced conservative lean.

Even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell impeded former president Barack Obama’s last Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, from having a confirmation vote in the Senate because it was an election year, he has said that he would have no problem filling the seat in 2020.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, has said he plans to make history if elected by nominating the first Black female justice to the country’s highest court.