Rep. Veronica Escobar’s latest bill would install a monument to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Capitol

New legislation introduced at the start of Women’s History Month wants to create a Ruth Bader Ginsburg monument on Capitol Hill, in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice and historical icon.

The House bill, co-sponsored by Rep Veronica Escobar, Vice Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, proposes placing a monument either in the Capitol or on the grounds honoring RBG, who died in September after serving 27 years on the Supreme Court.

“Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer and trailblazer who fiercely advocated for gender equality and women’s rights,” said Escobar. “This Women’s History Month, I am proud to partner with Democratic Women's Caucus colleagues and Congressman Krishnamoorthi to honor the life and legacy of the Great Dissenter in the U.S. Capitol.”

The House bill, introduced on March 2 by the Democratic Women's Caucus, including Reps. Lois Frankel (D-FL), Jackie Speier (D-XA), Escobar (D-TX), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL). Senator Amy Klobuchar also introduced a companion bill in the Senate. So far her bill has gained 15 democratic co-signers.

The bill does not offer specific details on the proposed monument, including details of what it would look like, and the cost of construction.

“Justice Ginsburg’s dedication to our country’s values and ideals is an example for every American,” wrote Sen. Klolbuchar. “The Capitol is our most recognizable symbol of Democracy, a place where people from across our country have their voices represented and heard. It is only fitting that the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives honor her life and service by establishing a monument in the Capitol,” she continued.

Ginsburg fought for the rights of many, but her stances on the highest court in the nation often furthered equity for Latinos.

She famously fought Texas’s voter ID law, the strictest in the country, which suppressed the votes of Black and Latinx voters and pulled an all-nighter writing a dissent from a ruling in its favor. On immigration, Ginsburg was a fighter for DACA recipients and human rights.

She notably also sided with the Supreme Court’s majority in DHS v. Regents of the University of California, in Jun. 2020, ruling the Trump administration did not adequately file paperwork needed to terminate DACA.

In her later years, Ginsburg became known as the Notorious RBG, for her defense of progressive policies, women’s rights and underrepresented demographics.