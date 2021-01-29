Rep. Jimmy Gomez wants Marjorie Taylor Greene out of Congress

Democratic California Representative Jimmy Gomez wants freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be expelled from Congress.

Gomez announced on Wednesday Jan. 27 that he plans to submit a resolution to remove Greene after news reports exposed that she previously called for violence against Democrats via social media.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez on his resolution: "This is a vote of conscience and introduction of conscience, because Marjorie Taylor Greene is a danger not only to myself but to every member of Congress." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 28, 2021

In order for the Georgia Republican Rep to be removed from the House, a two-thirds majority vote is required, meaning Gomez’s resolution is not likely to be successful with a slim majority in the chamber.

Even so, the measure is one of the harshest rebuffs against the congresswoman so far.

Greene is no stranger to stirring the pot and agitating her colleagues. She has mocked the coronavirus guidelines and actively engaged in the QAnon conspiracy theories.

As seen in a series of resurfaced videos and social media posts, Greene has proved to hold the belief that the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the Parkland high school shooting were “inside jobs.”

In a Facebook post from 2018 that was documented by Media Matters, Greene wrote: “I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hilary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control.”

In a video from 2018 that Greene posted to Youtube, the Rep. is seen confronting and harassing gun control activist and Parkland shooting survivor, David Hogg.

In the video, she follows Hogg around, repeatedly raising questions on the legitimacy of the shooting, even as he blatantly ignored her and kept walking forward.

Greene called the survivor a “coward” for refusing to debate gun policies with her. In a separate video, she insinuated that the mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas in 2017, was staged by gun control activists.

“How do you get avid gun owners and people that support the Second Amendment to give up their guns and go along with anti-gun legislation? Are they trying to terrorize our mindset and change our minds on the Second Amendment?” she asked her viewers.

on the topic of Marjorie Taylor Greene (i know, such little discussion of her here), a source reminded me of this video that only briefly surfaced during the campaign. It’s… well…. watchhttps://t.co/QXkWGO5ANK — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 27, 2021

Greene has also been filmed spreading racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic comments. She suggested that Muslims have no place in U.S government, believes Black people are “held slaves to the Democratic party” and called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic mega donor, a Nazi.

She even articulated that if she were Black, she would feel “proud” of Confederate monuments, because they symbolize the progress made since the Civil War.

These distasteful and repugnant comments prompted much condemnation from the leadership of her own party.

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gomez said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

#BREAKING: WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki responds to question about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unearthed social media posts: “I’m not going to speak further about her in this briefing room.”



RELATED: https://t.co/SVPRlOADoz pic.twitter.com/ZjcWUjfTTB — Forbes (@Forbes) January 27, 2021

Earlier today, Congresswoman Cori Bush took to Twitter to report a very unpleasant run in she had with Greene, and declared that she called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from day one.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety,” she said.

On Jan. 13 — after members tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with her on Jan. 6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, loud and unmasked. I called out to her to put hers on.



Her staff yelled at me, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/GtN5AmGrkO — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

In the statement released by Gomez on Wednesday evening, he professed that this type of “extremism and sedition” demands the immediate expulsion of Rep. Greene, and should be strongly denounced by all her Republican colleagues.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congressman Marjorie Taylor Green from this legislative body,” he continued.