Remembering JFK and his campaign for the Latinx community

Today, Latinx votes are as prominent as they’ve ever been, and a matter of national discussion.

However, that was not the case in 1960, as the U.S. political bodies treated most of the country’s immigrant population with indifference.

Both the Democrats and Republicans expected the Latino community to keep out of political issues and stay silent.

At the time, the Latino population in America consisted mostly of Mexican Americans,Puerto Ricans, and Cubans, but their few efforts to amplify their voices were not heard.

Today, that is completely different.

In a little over half a century, the Latinx community in the U.S. has made strides. In government, we have Latino officials. The Latino vote in 2020 is also one of the most important in a presidential election possibly in the history of the United States.

In 1960, Latino voters lived spread throughout the country.

Mexican Americans were in the Southwest, Puerto Ricans were in the Northeast, and the Cuban refugees were arriving by the masses in Miami, Florida.

Despite the growth of the population, very few saw potential in its voting power. That is until Edward Roybal came along.

Roybal was an ambitious leader in the 1960 presidential campaign for Mexican Americans. At the time, he was a liberal city councilman from Los Angeles.

He attended the 1960 DNC, where he helped convince the Kennedy campaign the authorization of a vast voter turnout for the Mexican-American population.

In October of that year, John F. Kennedy went to Spanish Harlem in New York City.

There, with a majority population of Puerto Ricans, Kennedy made a speech about the recent migrants, similar to his Irish ancestors who left their homeland to seek safety in the land of opportunity.

Campaign buses then took the community in Spanish Harlem to voter registration sites.

Similarly, Joe Biden in 2020’s presidential election is centering part of his expected votes on Latinos.

“The Latino community is a core part of the American community and their contributions are evident in every part of society,” opens Biden's comprehensive plan for the Latino community.

Biden has promised to pass a bill for legislative immigration reform. This would give almost 11 million undocumented immigrants a chance at citizenship.

But his plan does not stop short of immigration, he will also address financial circumstances that has left latinos disproportionately effected by the pandemic, as well as a review of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), ensuring no one will be forced to return to unsafe situations in their countries of origin.

JFK paved the way for an amplified voice in Latinos 60 years ago, and since then our community has expanded not only in numbers but in power.

This year during the presidential election, Latinos will potentially get to define the next 60 years in American history.