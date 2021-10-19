Rachel Levine becomes first transgender four-star officer

Advertisement

by Erika Ardila
 10/19/2021 - 21:28
October 19, 2021
Rachel Levine became America's first transgender four-star admiral as she was sworn in Tuesday to lead the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps.
 
Admiral Rachel Levine will serve as head of the USPHS, and will retain her position as undersecretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, a job she was appointed to by President Biden and which made her the highest-ranking transgender official in the country.
 
"I am deeply honored and grateful to join the ranks of men and women in this great nation who are committed to defending America against threats small and large, known and unknown", Levine said via her Twitter account.

 

Levine, who is a pediatrician and previously served as Pennsylvania's secretary of health, has spearheaded numerous efforts to combat public health issues such as the opioid epidemic, maternal mortality and childhood immunization. 
 
In addition, the official said she was proud to follow in the footsteps of her father, who served in the Air Force during World War II, and other family members who are veterans.
 
"Just as they stood up for our rights to freedom, I follow in their tradition of service and stand up for the health of our nation", she said.
Continuing her position 
In March of this year, the transgender doctor was appointed by President Joe Biden as deputy secretary of health and then confirmed to her post by the nation's Senate in a historic ratification.
 
In her position, Levine reports to the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Latino Xavier Becerra, and oversees HHS offices and programs, ten regional branches and the Surgeon General's office, among others.
