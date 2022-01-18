Putin increases tension: Support for Ortega in Nicaragua

Unlike the majority of nations around the world, which have demonstrated against the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and do not recognize the result of elections, which for them were riddled with irregularities and attacks on freedoms and human rights, the Russian government, headed by its president Vladimir Putin, has not only recognized Ortega's victory, but has also given him its support to carry out the bilateral agenda.

Through the Twitter account of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the official support of the Putin administration for the re-election of Daniel Ortega was announced, thus confirming the "support for the sovereignty of this country, as well as the willingness to contribute to social economic development from Nicaragua."

Regardless of the sanctions imposed by the West after the announcement of a fifth term as Ortega's president, where it is questioned that most of his contenders ended up in prison, Putin, through a telephone conversation, "warmly congratulated" his counterpart and guaranteed his support to guarantee Nicaraguan sovereignty.

Los Presidentes de Rusia y Nicaragua discutieron temas actuales de la cooperación bilateral.



Los líderes destacaron la importancia de una estrecha coordinación en la palestra internacional en el marco de la asociación estratégica entre los dos países.#RusiaNicaragua pic.twitter.com/QLCzSWrGMz — Cancillería Rusia (@mae_rusia) January 18, 2022

"The leaders highlighted the importance of close coordination in the international arena within the framework of the strategic association between the two countries," reads one of the tweets published by the Foreign Ministry, which reaffirms the commitment of the two leaders to maintain strong coordination between the two nations.

The conversation also touched on current issues related to bilateral cooperation in various fields, including transportation and agriculture. Special emphasis was placed on effective cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, including the supply of Russian vaccines and their joint production in Nicaragua.

Ortega was very grateful for the solidarity of the Russian government and thanked them on behalf of the people of Nicaragua. The celebrated support of Putin, who assured that he will have more contacts with the Sandinista in the future, adds to that of China to provide resources to this Central American country in the midst of what many classify as a dictatorship.