Protests over George Floyd's death are spreading across Europe

Thousands of people across Europe have joined protests over the murder of African-American George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis on Monday. This has made the struggle and outrage over the violence and indiscriminate killing of black people in the United States a major problem beyond the borders of the U.S.

In Berlin, in the multicultural neighborhood of Neukölln, up to a thousand people gathered on Saturday and Sunday to demand justice in the case of George Floyd and the other victims of institutionalized racist violence. The demonstrators, who had been called to action through social networks, marched peacefully and carried posters denouncing police attacks and portraits of Floyd. Graffiti also appeared in several areas of the capital, most notably, on the former Berlin Wall, with the image of George Floyd just as the officer was sticking his knee into his neck.

The headline of the German newspaper Bild, the best-selling newspaper in the country, said on Sunday: "This killer cop who set America on fire", with an arrow pointing to a photo of Derek Chauvin, accused of third-degree murder.

While in London, thousands of protesters marched through the city center to gather just in front of the U.S. embassy chanting the slogan "Black Lives Matters" and other graffiti appeared outraged by the racial violence. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab was also shocked by Floyd's murder, but he did not dare to make an assessment of how harshly the government is reacting to the marches in the United States.

Liverpool players, in turn, joined the protests that are spreading across the United States and Europe by showing their strength in unity at Anfield. They did so by kneeling on the ground and emulating the gesture once popularized by the then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at midfield. Also, after scoring in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga game, English soccer player Jadon Sancho pulled his jersey up to show a handwritten message on his undershirt that read "Justice for George Floyd".

The marches could also be seen in other countries with rallies in cities such as Copenhagen, Denmark, where citizens carried banners with the phrase "I Can't Breath".