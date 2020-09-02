As President praises Kyle Rittenhouse, L.A. Sheriff's deputies murder another Black man

As a man was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August, protests erupted in the city. The man, Jacob Blake, who doesn’t know if he will ever be able to walk again, was unarmed when a cop put seven bullets through his back.

During the week of unrest, a white, 17-year-old crossed state lines to instill ‘order’ as he called it, and used his AR-15 to murder to activists, and injure a third.

Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday where he reinforced his endless support for law enforcement. Trump proceeded to defend cops by saying: “They choke sometimes,” in regards to the numerous shootings.

He also refused to speak about the systemic racism that plagues the country, instead only decrying the damage of recent protests.

“We should talk about the kind of violence that we've seen in Portland and here and other places. It's tremendous violence,” he said.

The president suggested the armed shooter in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse, used self defense and “probably would have been killed” otherwise.

Just a day before his heavily criticized visit to Kenosha, another Black man, 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was shot and killed on Monday, Aug. 31 in South Los Angeles.

On that day, he struck a deputy in the face, then dropped a handgun, and that is when both a deputy and his partner opened fire.

The two deputies were driving down Los Angeles’ Budlong Avenue at 3:15 p.m., when they encountered Kizzee riding his bicycle while violating vehicle codes.

When later asked to clarify what vehicle codes Kizzee violated, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said he didn't know which ones.

As the cops tried to approach him, Kizzee dropped his bicycle and ran north. As the deputies attempted to speak with him, he punched one of the officers in the face.

In the act of punching, Kizzee also dopped a bundle of clothing, where the deputies spotted the handgun, and decided to open fire.

Neither deputy reported any injuries in the altercation..

Lt.Dean also said he could not say how many times Kizzee was struck.

Hours later, Black Lives Matter protesters from its Los Angeles chapter gathered to standoff with police.

Many demanded to know why the Kizzee’s body remained in the street for hours after his shooting.

Dean said it was because the coroners were still looking at the scene.

The investigators have yet to interview the deputies involved or any witnesses. No review has been done on the surveillance and cellphone videos that captured the shooting.

All the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office said was to give them time to get all the facts and they would “eventually present them,” Dean said.

The deputies involved were also not wearing body cams because the Sheriff’s department has yet to equip them with such gear. However the deputies assigned to the Century Station branch of L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will have them as of October, per the department's statement.

While the president creates more hate and shows what side he is on, there continues to be blood on the streets without explanation. What does it take to create change?