Philadelphia Faces Mandatory Face Masks

Philadelphia has joined the mandatory face mask party sweeping the nation, and has delayed the green phase from Friday, July 3, which is now tentatively scheduled for August 1.

On Friday, City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced that all masks would be mandatory in indoor public places. This comes as other counties in the state have gone to phase green and seen uptick in new cases, drawing concerns from public officials.

"This order is a requirement but we will not be enforcing this with the police. The purpose of this order is really to send a message to everyone. To enable them to encourage others to wear masks," Farley added.

He later linked Philadelphia’s uptick in positive cases to trips Philadelphians took the Jersey Shore.

The green phase would have included the reopening of indoor dining. Gyms will also not reopen as a result of the delay.

The mask order is also applied outside if people are less than six feet of each other with those they do not live with.

In addition to canceling the green phase, health officials are also urging residents to refrain from social gatherings, especially young people since they are the demographic catching the most new cases of COVID-19 in the recent uptick..

The city also issued a travel advisory for 15 states across the country.

Those are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. If people do go and return, they are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The modified reopening on Friday will still be for museums, libraries, shopping malls, and small indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Lastly, casinos will be allowed to reopen under the green phase, but will strictly require masks, six feet of distance, and no smoking, eating, or drinking indoors.