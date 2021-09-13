Peronism suffers historic defeat in Argentina's latest primaries

The polls in Argentina ahead of its latest primary elections have failed miserably. The defeat of Peronism was not foreseen in any of the polls, but it happened. With new national elections in a couple of months, the national government has been dealt a hard blow it will likely not recover from: its candidates have lost 18 of the 24 districts in the country, including the province of Buenos Aires.

The opposition, united under the brand 'Together for Change,' which made Mauricio Macri president in 2015, has won in traditionally pro-Kirchner provinces. In addition to Buenos Aires and Mendoza, it also won in La Pampa, Tierra del Fuego, Misiones or Santa Cruz. Seen as a plebiscite, the elections have been a clear response to the presidency of Alberto Fernández.

Emerging as a potential future winner is mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The presidential elections are scheduled for 2023, but it remains to be seen if the current government holds out until then. The plummeting economy and internal party struggles threaten Fernández's leadership.

The latest primaries were also the first time they were held in the open, compulsory and simultaneous in all the provinces. The night began with celebrations within the Front of All camp because the first results gave them victory. But later results turned the initial smiles into sadness.