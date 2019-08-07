Yes, Trump loves supremacists

It’s a devastating feeling for most Americans –or it should be --to understand in the deepest recesses of their conscience, that Donald Trump’s hypocrisy and opportunism run so profound, are so much part of his DNA, that even after the slaughter of 29 people in Texas and Ohio over 13 hours, he does not possess the minimum decency required to come clear, beg for forgiveness and admit that his hateful rhetoric has fueled the racist violence that has taken the lives of so many innocent people.

It has to be despairing also to realize that as long as this man and his cronies remain in power, there is zero chance of murderous racist terrorism being eliminated or controlled. They –Trump, Stephen Miller, Pompeio and all the other white supremacists in the White House-- are the ideologues of the racist hate that has transformed the U.S. into a killing field.

That’s why hearing Trump say that “In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” would be laughable were it not for the tragedies his mendacity and his hateful rhetoric have helped bring upon the nation. As was to be expected, the president did not propose any gun laws, he is too much in bed with the NRA.

It is almost surreal, but even after the El Paso shooter’s racist manifesto and his admission that he wanted to kill as many Mexicans as possible to stop the “invasion,” Trump proposed to link “strong background checks” with immigration restrictions.

“So, Trump thinks that the best way to stop white supremacists from shooting innocent brown people is by getting rid of brown people,” New York sports journalist Roberto Abramowitz posted in Facebook.

Yes, let’s build a wall. A wall that would impede Trump and all the hateful, ignorant, white supremacist terrorists from “invading” nations south of the border.