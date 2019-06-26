Yes, they are concentration camps

The indignation – fake, of course -- of some politicians about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez daring to call things by their proper name would be laughable were it not for the evil it hides.

The latest example of such blatant hypocrisy was exemplified last week after the Bronx congresswoman said that the Trump administration is running 'concentration camps' at the US-Mexico border.

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the ‘Home of the Free’ is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it,” AOC said. “A presidency that creates concentration camps is fascist, and it’s very difficult to say that.”

Republicans, repugnantly submissive to the circus barker in the White House, all of a sudden became offended by AOC’s terminology. Yet, they did not utter one single word about the cruel conditions at the detention camps.

“Do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this,” said a sanctimonious Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, in a tweet addressed to AOC.

But as someone said in another tweet, “If you have no problem with using the word ‘invasion’ to describe people asking for asylum, you have no moral authority to object to the phrase ‘concentration camp’ to describe those same people being detained in inhumane conditions.”

“You know what is ‘offensive?’” another reader said. “Violating the Geneva Conventions, U.S. and international law by illegally imprisoning asylum seekers, forcibly separating children from their families, locking humans in dog kennels, forcing humans to sleep on gravel and cold concrete floors, with only foil blankets, and no access to soap or toothbrushes. Seeking asylum is NOT ILLEGAL!”

The hypocrisy is sickening.