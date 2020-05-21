Advertisement

The World Upside Down

For years, the attack on Venezuela has included various strategies aimed at destabilizing the Bolivarian Government. Telesur

The World Upside Down

Unbelievable: Washington terrorizes Venezuela and Cuba and has the gall to accuse the two countries of terrorism.

by Juan Alba
 05/21/2020 - 09:21
By Albor Ruiz
May 21, 2020

Yes, believe it or not, barely two weeks after a gang of mercenaries trained and financed by Colombia and the U.S. attempted to invade Venezuela and murder president Nicolás Maduro, and a gunman armed with a powerful automatic weapon shot more than 30 times at the Cuban embassy in Washington, Trump and his despicable secretary of state, Mike Pompeo,  placed both nations in a list of countries “not fully cooperating” with Washington’s “global war on terrorism.”  Iran, Syria, and North Korea are also included in the list. 

There is no limit to Washington’s lying and hypocrisy.

It is not the first time that the U.S. places Cuba in such a list. Actually, Cuba had been arbitrarily classified for 33 years as a “state sponsor of terrorism” until 2015, when it was taken off the list under Barack Obama’s presidency.

Venezuela and Cuba are not taking the U.S. attacks sitting down. The South American nation filed formal terrorism charges with the United Nations about the failed invasion that ended with eight armed mercenaries dead and 91 captured, among them two ex-US special forces operatives.

Venezuela intelligence seems to have played a major role in thwarting the invaders’ plans.

"We knew everything," Maduro said. "What they ate, what they didn't eat. What they drank. Who financed them. We know that the U.S. government delegated this as a [U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration] operation."

The charges were filed by Venezuela the very same day the State Department released its shameful list.

