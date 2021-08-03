Why do I linger in Journalism? | OP-ED

Print is dead!

Long Live Print!

How many times has the end of print been declared since Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in Germany around 1440?

It indirectly unleashed Catholic Church Reform with fiery German words written by Martin Luther, massively reprinted by the invention of his fellow countryman.

The Bible is now printed on the German’s machine invention and translated by mavericks that made the “Vulgata” (vulgar book) possible. Yes, God was not only speaking to the people for the first time, but fate has vulgar words to transmit His spirit.

Much later, the St James more formal English Bible came about, same as the Deluxe Varela’s Spanish translation, same as the French, the Portuguese, the Italian and the Romanian, and spread the Scripture like fire all over Europe, soon spilling it over America — North, Central and South.

Spanish overwhelmingly splashed over the South, Central and also North America — Patagonia and Oregón were united by one language and creed.

All that dreaming and daring was inspired by the printed word — not by videos, podcasts, or viral Tik-Tok videos manipulated from Chinese servers.

The imagination of the reader, inspired by the craft of the “Escribanos” of the world, “Los Amanuenses del Espíritu,” as Borges called them, was enough to ignite the imagination and begin the new Quixote, Julius Cesar, or Moby Dick adventure.

The fascination for the audiovisual goes undeterred today among the youth, and delivers shivers to the powerful TV network leaders.

But we should not worry about it. The written word will continue to be essential, and seems to me to still be God’s favorite way of speaking to his sheep.

Properly used with good scripting, the right video and sound editing can make the audiovisual language yet another grammar — one that is perhaps universal, as it is able to reach the world across futile man-made frontiers, from one corner of the globe to the other. It is also legible and powerful — much like the Italians imagined the Opera could be when they decided to mix it all in a single volume.

The written word will continue to be essential, as it seems to me to still be God’s favorite way of speaking to his sheep.

I am going to ask Lin Manuel Miranda that, if he made $70 millions out of the movies rights for his Broadway overrated success “Hamilton”, he can come to this borough of NYC, called Philadelphia, to help us resurrected much relevant gracious dead, much more relevant for the multicultural America of the 21st century:

Ambassador Manuel Torres, was not the founding father in the U.S., but the father with co-conspirator Simon Bolivar of 5 different nations to the South grouped under the name La Grancolombia.

He paradoxically represented it briefly, exactly for 6 weeks after he presented his credentials to U.S. President James Moroe as the first official diplomat from a Latin American nation in early 19th century America Washington DC, before dying at age 59 in West Philadelphia.

Lin Manuel: You turned us down this year, and that is fine. You are busy, we understand.

But maybe next year —as I asked your Father, Mr. Miranda Jr.— you may want to discover with me and AL DIA the much more fascinating life deeds of our pana Manuel Torres, who was buried with military honors after dying here in in exile in Hamiltonville, PA, on July 15th 1822. z