Watch out: The Spreader-in Chief is Back

Donald Trump has added a new title to the several he had won — yes, won — during the time he has served as president of the United States: Spreader-in-Chief.

Now to Liar-in-chief and Deporter-in-Chief, the man who refused to wear a mask and made fun of those who did, who told the country that Covid-19 was no more than a mild cold, who acted as if he was immune to the virus giving his followers and the entire nation the wrong message, who most probably was directly responsible for infecting his wife, at least a dozen people close to him, and indirectly thousands of Americans who believed him when he made light of a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people under his watch, has also won the new title. Without a doubt, he deserves it.

Believe it or not — although nothing is surprising anymore — he is not done making the pandemic worse.

After announcing that he'd be leaving the hospital Monday, Trump wrote, "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life,” while COVID has killed 209,000 Americans under his watch. But no, according to Trump, that’s no reason to be afraid.

With one single tweet, and downplaying the disease once again, the United States president has continued the deadly trajectory that won him the title of Spreader in Chief, no matter that he, an old, obese man, became himself seriously ill.

Unbelievably, the president doesn’t give a damn about the American people; he only cares about reelection. And everybody knows it.

“The worst and most ironic of all this,” said Romy Aranguiz, a Cuban-American doctor and a Miami resident, “is the fact that if Trump has COVID, he is actually receiving state of the art treatment, extremely expensive, paid for by our taxes. However, he did not think twice to take away the funds from WHO (World Health Organization), funds that are used to combat epidemics in the third world, some of which Americans do not even know exist, in countries that do not have health systems and depend completely on WHO.”

Yes, his treatment is probably the most expensive in the world, and yes, it is paid by our taxes even though Trump, the president, made a mockery of the country’s laws and did not pay one cent in taxes for ten years.

Fortunately, we can expel him and many of his cohorts from office on November 3. But we have to vote, vote, vote. The country’s future — and yours and mine — depends on it.