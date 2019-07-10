Advertisement

Upending the Democrats

Publice defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. Running on a progressive platform that includes decriminalizing sex work and closing the Rikers Island jail, Cabán narrowly defeated Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and scored a shocking victory for city's the progressive grassroots network. Photo: Getty Images

Public defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. Running on a progressive platform that includes decriminalizing sex work and closing the Rikers Island jail, Cabán narrowly defeated Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and scored a shocking victory for city's the progressive grassroots network. Photo: Getty Images

Upending the Democrats

Tiffany Cabán's triumph in the Queens DA race is not certain. But it has already had an impact. 

by Emily Neil
 07/10/2019 - 11:31
in
Publice defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. Running on a progressive platform that includes decriminalizing sex work and closing the Rikers Island jail, Cabán narrowly defeated Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and scored a shocking victory for city's the progressive grassroots network. Photo: Getty Images
Emily Neil
Publice defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. Running on a progressive platform that includes decriminalizing sex work and closing the Rikers Island jail, Cabán narrowly defeated Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and scored a shocking victory for city's the progressive grassroots network. Photo: Getty Images

By Albor Ruiz
July 10, 2019

It would be great if this week, after some 6,000 paper and absentee ballots are finally counted, Tiffany Cabán would become the new Queens County District Attorney. Yet, although she declared victory two weeks ago, her triumph is not certain. 

 

It would be great not only for Queens and all of New York City, but also for a Democratic Party gasping for fresh air and desperately in need of courage and renewal if it is going to have a chance to beat Donald Trump in 2020. 

 

Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cabán, 31 and also of Puerto Rican descent, is a former public defender and avowed democratic socialist. Cabán did not have the support of the Democratic Party, which backed her opponent, Melinda Katz, the Queens borough president and a longtime party operative. Not surprisingly, Gov. Andrew Cuomo endorsed Katz. Cabán had promised to end the criminalizing of Latinos and other minorities that has been the unwritten law of the land for many years. 

 

On the other hand and underlining the power struggle taking place within the Democratic Party, the two most progressive presidential candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, endorsed Cabán. 

 

Last July 3, New York Board of Elections invalidated over 2,000 absentee ballots changing, at least temporarily the election result. With an almost negligible difference of 16 votes favoring Katz, the race will go to a manual recount this week. 

 

But as the digital newsletter The City concludes: “No matter what the final result, Cabán’s strong showing appears destined to stagger an already ailing Queens Democratic machine.” 

 

A very good thing that needs to be replicated as soon as possible at the national level.
 

TAGS
Tiffany Cabán
Queens DA
criminal justice reform

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Opinion

Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio prepares for a television interview in the spin room before the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)
Che Guevara in Miami
Demokratia: a woman crowning old man Demos, the people, a detail from an Athenian law sculpted in marble, 336 BCE.
DEMOKRATIA
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a meeting of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform June 12, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Yes, they are concentration camps
Photo: Deposit Photos
Pride Month: We are still here