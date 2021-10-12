Turned down 3 times for a Job in Journalism | OP-ED

I was rejected over and over while looking for a job, any job, in my early days in Philadelphia, but I remember vividly three instances in particular:

One at the Philadelphia Daily News, one at La Actualidad, the Spanish-language newspaper in the neighborhood where I lived in North Philly, and one more at the Miami Herald’s Spanish-language daily, El Nuevo Herald, in downtown Miami.

Three applications I enthusiastically submitted to potential employers of my talents, endorsed by ample academic credentials.

But I was literally the proverbial “round peg that couldn’t fit the square hole.”

“You are good for the Philadelphia Daily News,” declared the owner of the Spanish-language newspaper in North Philadelphia, Mr. Candelario Lamboy.

Mr. Lamboy asked me if I could, instead of writing, start selling ads for his publication, which in his pragmatic opinion were more urgently needed for the fledgling publication than the superfluous activity of furnishing a good story, or creating a better design, for the black and white pages of his very modest Spanish-language newspaper.

Perhaps I could write stories and do better layouts so that somebody else could sell some ads for the better looking pages? I dared to pitch to Mr. Lamboy.

“You are good for the Daily News”, Mr. Candelario Lamboy said, matter-of-fact·ly...

His answer came back fast, matter-of-factly. “No, son. You are good for the Daily News,” while heading for the door and finishing the meeting.

Well, the Daily News was not impressed by my credentials, either.

No experience at a newsroom in the U.S.?

It was like a medical doctor that graduated in the Dominican Republic, for example, trying to get his license to practice in an American hospital.

The treatment was no different when I interviewed for an entire day with the Miami Herald in Miami, with a mostly Cuban American staff at the time running El Nuevo Herald.

With the Spanish-speaking staff of the Herald, I thought, I would have it easy because my command of Spanish, written and verbal, was as good, or better, than theirs.

That would make me a automatic hire, I thought.

Not necessarily, as I’d found out.

I wasn’t prepared at all for the unexpected questions, but this one floored me at the start of my long day of interviews in Miami 30 years ago.

-“Eres Cubano, ¿No?” (You are Cuban, aren’t you?”)

-Uh?