Advertisement

HHM 2021

Turned down 3 times for a Job in Journalism | OP-ED

The Founder, Editor and Publisher of AL DIA in his early days interviewing former Governor of Puerto Rico Luis A. Ferré in North Philadelphia, Photo  AL DÍA News

The Founder, Editor and Publisher of AL DIA in his early days interviewing former Governor of Puerto Rico Luis A. Ferré in North Philadelphia, Photo  AL DÍA News

Turned down 3 times for a Job in Journalism | OP-ED

Undeterred, I started AL DÍA as a home-based, one-man newspaper operation in North Philadelphia

by Juan Alba
 10/12/2021 - 16:32
in
The Founder, Editor and Publisher of AL DIA in his early days interviewing former Governor of Puerto Rico Luis A. Ferré in North Philadelphia, Photo  AL DÍA News
The Founder, Editor and Publisher of AL DIA in his early days interviewing former Governor of Puerto Rico Luis A. Ferré in North Philadelphia, Photo  AL DÍA News

By Hernán Guaracao
October 12, 2021

I was rejected over and over while looking for a job, any job, in my early days in Philadelphia, but I remember vividly three instances in particular:

One at the Philadelphia Daily News, one at La Actualidad, the Spanish-language newspaper in the neighborhood where I lived in North Philly, and one more at the Miami Herald’s Spanish-language daily, El Nuevo Herald, in downtown Miami.

Three applications I enthusiastically submitted to potential employers of my talents, endorsed by ample academic credentials.

But I was literally the proverbial “round peg that couldn’t fit the square hole.”

“You are good for the Philadelphia Daily News,” declared the owner of the Spanish-language newspaper in North Philadelphia, Mr. Candelario Lamboy.

Mr. Lamboy asked me if I could, instead of writing, start selling ads for his publication, which in his pragmatic opinion were more urgently needed for the fledgling publication than the superfluous activity of furnishing a good story, or creating a better design, for the black and white pages of his very modest Spanish-language newspaper.

Perhaps I could write stories and do better layouts so that somebody else could sell some ads for the better looking pages? I dared to pitch to Mr. Lamboy. 

 “You are good for the Daily News”, Mr. Candelario Lamboy said, matter-of-fact·ly... 

His answer came back fast, matter-of-factly. “No, son. You are good for the Daily News,” while heading for the door and finishing the meeting.

Well, the Daily News was not impressed by my credentials, either.

No experience at a newsroom in the U.S.? 

It was like a medical doctor that graduated in the Dominican Republic, for example, trying to get his license to practice in an American hospital.

The treatment was no different when I interviewed for an entire day with the Miami Herald in Miami, with a mostly Cuban American staff at the time running El Nuevo Herald.

With the Spanish-speaking staff of the Herald, I thought, I would have it easy because my command of Spanish, written and verbal, was as good, or better, than theirs.

That would make me a automatic hire, I thought.

Not necessarily, as I’d found out.

I wasn’t prepared at all for the unexpected questions, but this one floored me at the start of my long day of interviews in Miami 30 years ago.

-“Eres Cubano, ¿No?”  (You are Cuban, aren’t you?”)

-Uh?

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
#ALDIAThoughtLeaders
#ALDIAOp-ED
#journalism

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Opinion

The restrictive measures due to the pandemic have had a strong impact on the economy, social relations and mental health.   Gettyimages
The Covid’s Way of Sorrows | OP-ED
The conservative-progressive justices ratio is currently 6-3 Photo Gettyimages
Injustice under the Law | OP-ED
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2021, during a meeting with Latino community leaders to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform, and the need the need to protect the right to vote. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
President Biden's plan is crucial for Latino Pennsylvanians | OP-ED
Many still ponder the geopolitical, military, economic, cultural, resource and influence power of the united states.  Gettyimages
The U.S, the end of an era | OP-ED
AL DIA News
AL DIA News