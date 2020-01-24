Trump’s Never-ending Horror Show

It's sad and unfortunate, but hardly surprising, that the new year had started with yet another horror show of the kind the nation and the world look at in disbelief. It’s not surprising because we are living in Trump’s corrupt, greedy, inept and racist world, a veritable nightmare of intolerance and abuse.

The crime of keeping children imprisoned for trying to save their lives fleeing violence and poverty in their Central American countries, violence and poverty which were created in good measure by Washington’s policies, far from ending is growing and becoming even more aggressive.

Hard as it would be to believe under any other government, despite the deaths of two children a few months ago, Trump and his gang of crooks, liars and bigots are opening a new mass facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for migrant children and, as has been reported, are planning to hold hundreds more kids on three military bases – Army and Air Force bases in Georgia, Montana and Oklahoma, adding up to 3,000 new beds.

As if to show again that their cruelty has no limits, Trump and his people are reducing or even eliminating paying for recreation, English-language courses and legal services for the more than 13,200 migrant toddlers, school-age children and teens in its custody, in violation of a legal settlement known as the Flores agreement.

“Last week, attorneys filed a motion claiming that the government also was violating the decades-old settlement by keeping kids at Homestead (an already existing facility if Florida) for months in some cases, instead of releasing them within 20 days,” AP reported.

The cutting of such services which are routinely provided to adult prisoners, has only one purpose: to punish the children.

“Cancelling of these services will inflict further harm on children, many of whom continue to languish for months without being placed safely and expeditiously into a sponsor’s care. That is not only unacceptable, it could be in violation of the law,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee with oversight on the agency’s budget.

Trump’s world. Let’s vote him out.