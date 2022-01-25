Trump’s Ghost | OP-ED

All eyes are on Biden, that is how commenters and editorials capture him all over the world, regarding his first year in power, the risk of a conflict with Russia for Ukraine, and the implications of Donald Trump’s comeback to the political stage.

They are many things at the same time that compromise his credibility and the hope his election brought in and out of the country for nothing different from international leadership, respect for multilateral agreements, and the social guarantees for an enormous population.

While the president notes that there is a big difference in results to date in comparison with his Republican predecessor, people may have expected a rapid change, but Biden does not have a magic wand.

The worst thing is that, despite the gravity of the attack to Congress by hordes of Trump followers, his popularity in public opinion may grow if Biden does not show “magical results” in the short term. It is hopeless for millions of people who believed that things were going to be resolved overnight.

The United States has indeed been recuperating international leadership, but it has a hot potato in his hands called conflict with Ukraine, which reminds the world a war of unimaginable proportions could erupt at any moment.

Now, the problem with politics is that, as with safety and the weather, one thing is reality and another one is sensation. Biden is failing sensation.

Apart from that, many are asking themselves what would happen to the United Sates and the planet if Biden does not defeat Trump: for sure being oblivious to the seriousness of the pandemic, playing with Putin without considering the seriousness of a confrontation and being limitlessly unaware of the devastation of climate change.

Surely on Latin America’s side, as it occurred during the American Civil War, they will be very attentive to elections in the United States this year, and in the future, in order to know if the United States is still an ally or if it is necessary to look somewhere else to ensure a stable future.

The only thing certain is that Trump’s ghost is wandering and many are in panic.