Tis the season to be jolly!

Yes, Christmas is around the corner and the city is filled with nostalgic music and beautifully decorated trees and fake Santas and excited children hoping for the latest phones and video games. It is that unique time of the year for love and peace and family togetherness.

Except that this year things are much more complicated. After all, some 10,000 children, the majority of them asylum seekers, reman in ICE custody separated from their families. No family togetherness for them this holiday season.

And these are the lucky ones, because as Buzfeed News reported last week, Donald Trump’s inhumane immigration policies are responsible for the deaths of four and preventable surgeries for children imprisoned by his regime. Horrors seem to never cease under this administration’s racism and abuses: as Buzzfeed reports, one eight-year-old boy’s forehead was partially removed.

"The allegations appear in a DHS memo, obtained by BuzzFeed News, containing reports of detainees being given incorrect meds, suffering from delays in treating withdrawal symptoms, and one who was allowed to become so mentally unstable he lacerated his own penis and required surgery," reporter Hamed Aleaziz, who broke the story, wrote on Twitter.

"These aren't isolated events," said immigration legal services nonprofit RAICES. "This is systematic and it's happening across the country. We must #FreeThemAll," said RAICES, "and #EndDetention before it's too late."

While we celebrate this year, let’s not forget that the origin of Christmas was a refugee couple with a baby in their arms seeking nothing more than a safe place to live, exactly what Trump’s policies are denying to thousands of people this holiday season.