Throw the Bum Out!

First the good news: Trump’s Tulsa rally was a flop. Less than 6,200 lost souls were in attendance, according to the Tulsa fire department, although Trump himself had ridiculously said that more than one million people had requested tickets.

Those in attendance were the loyalists, I mean, they really had to have been loyal to the increasingly desperate White House occupant in a deranged sort of way, to ignore the pandemic and show up at such a crazy event.

After all, the greedy merchant who happens to be the president of the United States is watching his reelection hopes go down the drain.

“Trump is in freefall, presiding over the worst public health crisis in a century, the highest unemployment rate since World War II, the biggest sustained protests in decades,” wrote CNN’s Frida Ghitis. “He is losing in the Supreme Court; his poll numbers are nosediving.” Sounds good, right? Let’s hope he gets the beating he deserves come November.

At the risk of sounding like a party pooper, here is the not so good news: The coming months expect a frustrated Trump to act in typical bully fashion abusing and persecuting the most vulnerable members of society. Expect him to become even more vicious, lying and blaming immigrants, especially Mexicans and Central Americans, for everything –from the pandemic to the tanking economy.

Expect abuse by ICE to become even more prevalent as well as the persecution of families and expect more children ripped from their relatives. Expect also the number of deportations to increase dramatically, and Trump’s offensive rhetoric to turn much viler and more venomous.

His real political strategy has always been to add fuel to the fire, to throw red meat to his racist and brutish supporters. And make no mistake, it has worked for him big time, even taking him to the White House.

No, it’s not going to be easy from now to election day on November 3, and that’s why voting is crucial.

The bully must be kicked out of Washington.