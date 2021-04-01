A Step in the Right Direction

We as Latinos would love to see the First Latina U.S. Attorney holding the top position within the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

It is time for a change in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in terms of diversity of head personnel. This country has been molded more and more into a melting pot and it is important we display that melting pot within our federal government offices as well.

At the federal Level, we now have the very first woman Vice President of African and Indian descent in the United States with Vice President Kamala Harris. And the Election cycle before this one, we almost had our first Female President-Elect with Hilary R. Clinton.

As we continue through our times and see the growth that women not only have had in the political field, but also in the legal and business fields, it is now time to put that evidence into practice within the federal legal government realm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is a major contributor to our federal criminal legal system whereby it is the prosecutor of any and all federal crimes within the United States and the offices of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of PA and U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

All would thrive if they had a more diverse individual holding the authoritative position within the office.

As we have seen within news media, race riots concerning inequality has come full circle within the cities of the United States.

With the Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA movements, coupled with a pandemic that has political attributes like whether one should wear a mask or vaccinate has caused major turmoil within this country recently.

Immigration, whether at the border or not, is another issue that is affecting our communities, especially Latino Communities.

One race-neutral reason against vaccinating against COVID-19 is that Latino immigrants who do not have legal status are afraid to go to a vaccination site out of fear that ICE will be there to pick them up. Even with promises by our government that this will not happen, Latino immigrants still do not have trust in a government that is constantly placing them at issue.

One thing needed is more calmness within our communities.

This calmness can come by way of trust and reassurances that although things are tough right now, everything will be okay. Reassurances that things are transitioning or changing for the better.

When we voted in a new President this past election, although things technically did not change immediately, certain communities felt better.

These communities may have felt better because now they have more hope. Hope is more than a speculative thought; it is a driven power within that promotes positivity and calmness.

Having our very first Latina U.S. Attorney not only would be a great new milestone in terms of race and gender in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but it serves also as a reassurance to Latino communities that things are evolving with less boundaries or borders as before, and when you have less boundaries or borders than before, you see and believe that progress is in motion, producing more calmness.

So yes, having the First Latina U.S. Attorney is a step in the right direction. A more calm, less chaotic direction.