Racism and demagoguery define Trump’s Presidency

President Trump affirms he is the “law and order” president.

He really has to be delusional if he believes this to be true. But no, of course, he is not delusional, he is, as the whole world knows, a shameless conman and an unrepentant liar.

As Trump himself has shown, being a law and order president is not necessarily good, and actually can be a disaster when the president is a demagogue like him, happy to throw red meat to his pack of racist and brutish followers.

That’s why he is talking about unleashing the military on the citizens of this country to “dominate” the thousands of people protesting the unchecked racism that allows murdering black people with almost total impunity. Such extreme measure would be a declaration of war on black Americans.

The protests against racism have erupted across the nation triggered by the sadistic killing of George Floyd, a black man, by Derek Chauvin, a white policeman whose name has become an infamous symbol of the hate and inhumanity that pervades so much of U.S. society.

Floyd was killed in plain daylight by Chauvin who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The reason? Floyd’s alleged use of a $20 counterfeit bill.

Transcribed by a friend, these are George Floyd’s last words. And as my friend said, “It’s true that a picture is worth a thousand words, but there are words that are worth a thousand pictures.”

“It's my face man

I didn't do nothing serious man

please

please

please I can't breathe

please man

please somebody

please man

I can't breathe

I can't breathe

please

(inaudible)

man can't breathe, my face

just get up

I can't breathe

please (inaudible)

I can't breathe sh*t

I will

I can't move

mama

mama

I can't

my knee

my nuts

I'm through

I'm through

I'm claustrophobic

my stomach hurt

my neck hurts

everything hurts

some water or something

please

please

I can't breathe officer

don't kill me

they gon' kill me man

come on man

I cannot breathe

I cannot breathe

they gon' kill me

they gon' kill me

I can't breathe

I can't breathe

please sir

please

please

please I can't breathe"