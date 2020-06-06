Racism and demagoguery define Trump’s Presidency
¿A declaration of war?
President Trump affirms he is the “law and order” president.
He really has to be delusional if he believes this to be true. But no, of course, he is not delusional, he is, as the whole world knows, a shameless conman and an unrepentant liar.
As Trump himself has shown, being a law and order president is not necessarily good, and actually can be a disaster when the president is a demagogue like him, happy to throw red meat to his pack of racist and brutish followers.
That’s why he is talking about unleashing the military on the citizens of this country to “dominate” the thousands of people protesting the unchecked racism that allows murdering black people with almost total impunity. Such extreme measure would be a declaration of war on black Americans.
The protests against racism have erupted across the nation triggered by the sadistic killing of George Floyd, a black man, by Derek Chauvin, a white policeman whose name has become an infamous symbol of the hate and inhumanity that pervades so much of U.S. society.
Floyd was killed in plain daylight by Chauvin who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The reason? Floyd’s alleged use of a $20 counterfeit bill.
Transcribed by a friend, these are George Floyd’s last words. And as my friend said, “It’s true that a picture is worth a thousand words, but there are words that are worth a thousand pictures.”
“It's my face man
I didn't do nothing serious man
please
please
please I can't breathe
please man
please somebody
please man
I can't breathe
I can't breathe
please
(inaudible)
man can't breathe, my face
just get up
I can't breathe
please (inaudible)
I can't breathe sh*t
I will
I can't move
mama
mama
I can't
my knee
my nuts
I'm through
I'm through
I'm claustrophobic
my stomach hurt
my neck hurts
everything hurts
some water or something
please
please
I can't breathe officer
don't kill me
they gon' kill me man
come on man
I cannot breathe
I cannot breathe
they gon' kill me
they gon' kill me
I can't breathe
I can't breathe
please sir
please
please
please I can't breathe"
