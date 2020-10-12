The President’s Madness Is No Laughing Matter

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has lost his mind — or so it seems. And the consequences are unpredictable.

"I felt pretty lousy,” Trump said on Thursday about his bout with COVID. (But) “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young.”

This, coming in all seriousness from a 74-year-old, obese man is obviously the irrational ranting of someone left stranded by the reality train.

Let’s be clear: His apparent insanity, even if made worse by the experimental drugs he took, was not created by them. Remember this is the man who suggested injecting disinfectant as a treatment for COVID.

But the president wasn’t done. Even in his irrational state, he didn’t abandon his taste for irresponsibly playing down the dangers of COVID-19.

“Now what happens is you get better,” he said, apparently forgetting the more than 210,000 people that the virus has killed in this country under his watch. “That’s what happens, you get better.”

One has to wonder what the 34 White House staffers who have tested positive in recent days, among them Stephen Miller, Trump’s closest and most cruel advisor, have to say about their boss’ crazy optimism.

Definitely, like some mad king in a bad movie, Trump seems to have gone insane and it is no wonder that the calls for Congress and the Cabinet to immediately invoke the 25th amendment of the Constitution are getting louder around the country. The amendment specifies that if the president becomes unable to do his job, the vice president becomes the president. In this case, it would mean to have religious hypocrite Mike Pence take over, an unthinkable nightmare.

Yet, the chances for the 25th amendment to be invoked with only three weeks to Election Day are nonexistent. As Nancy Pelosi said, “He (Trump) will face the judgment of voters.”

In case someone is not yet convinced the president has become a mental case, a video he released last Thursday should do wonders to persuade them.

“I’m a senior,” he said. “I know you don’t know that. Nobody knows that.”

You can laugh or you can cry, but with the election just around the corner — on November 3 — what you cannot do is to not vote for Joe Biden to stop Trump’s madness and malignancy, and his acolytes’ misogyny, greed, and racism.

It’s a matter of life or death.