The President and his Followers Deserve Each Other

First the good news. Yes, you read it right, believe it or not, there is some good news for a change.

Ironically, thanks to the coronavirus, Miami, well known for its wild cocaine cowboys, Medicaid fraudsters, and, years ago, the bombing of travel agencies to Cuba, just went seven straight weeks without a homicide for the first time since 1957. The city’s police chief said violent crime has dropped since the start of the pandemic.

As fellow journalist Liz Llorente commented on Facebook “The thugs don't want to catch the virus, how interesting.”

Now, the not-so-good news –or is it incredibly stupid news? Fernando Ravsberg, an Uruguayan journalist based in Cuba put it this way: “USA: More than 100 intoxicated with disinfectant for following Trump's advice. The leader and his followers deserve each other.”

Yes, hard as it may be to believe, a high number of people in New York and in Maryland (those are the ones we know about so far) have contacted city health authorities for ingesting bleach or household cleaners after following Trump’s erratic claim last Thursday that injecting such products would cure coronavirus.

Maryland said early on Saturday it had received 100 calls to its coronavirus hotline inquiring if disinfectants might be able to treat COVID-19. Also, the New York Daily News reported that the Poison Control Center managed in New York “a total of 30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectant between 9 p.m. on April 23 to 3 p.m. on April 24.”

According to the Daily News, the Poison Control Center spokesman said the cases reported between Thursday and Friday were specifically about being exposed to Lysol, ten of those cases were in regard to bleach while 11 pertained to everyday use household cleaners.

The Trump’s faithful were lucky, no one died. But this, of course, is only an early report about New York. But what happened later in Maryland and other places around the country?

If something has become clear since Trump occupies the White House is that the stupid people are legion and are obviously willing to drink the president’s Kool-Aid or Clorox or Lysol or whatever if he asks them.

No doubt, Ravsberg is right: The leader and his followers deserve each other.