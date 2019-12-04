Advertisement

The Presidency as Cash Cow

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential race.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ask not what your president can do for your country...

by Juan Alba
 12/04/2019 - 18:28
By Albor Ruiz
December 04, 2019

I don’t know about you, but hard as I look, I can’t find any redeeming qualities in Donald Trump and the greedy gang of brigands he has surrounded himself with. What I can easily find –and surely you can too – is a taste for gratuitous nastiness, rampant racism, total disregard for the well-being of the nation and an insatiable hunger for profiting from their political position. 

In case there were any doubts about Trump’s capacity – taste would be a more accurate word—for cruelty and contempt for poor Americans his administration’s plan to change the rules to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), that according to the non-for -profit Urban Institute would deprive 3.7 million people of food stamps, should dispel them once and for all.

On top of that, more than two million households would have their average monthly benefits reduced by $127, and more than three million more would see an average drop of $37 per month, and 982,000 students would lose access to free or reduced school lunches.

Not a pretty picture.

The Urban Institute said Snap had a “proven track record of reducing both poverty and food insecurity,” but this administration couldn’t care less and in the last year not only has proposed cuts to the food stamp program three times but would, through executive action, bypass Congress.

Meanwhile, Trump has spent $115 million on golf trips, the equivalent to 287 years of presidential salary. As reported by the group Property of the People, the golf trips have resulted in the Secret Service spending nearly $2.3 million in taxpayer money at Trump’s businesses.

Business is booming at taxpayers’ expense, so why would the merchant at the White House, who has made of the presidency a veritable cash cow, care about the poor? 

