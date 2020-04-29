Post-pandemic normality: a string of bad news

The economic crisis triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic has not only forced millions of people to face a life within four walls but now promises to condemn many others to homelessness.

About 26million people have filed for unemployment in the country, and many have found themselves in the difficult position of choosing between medical treatment and paying rent.

From our editorial room, we see ourselves in the difficult daily decision of digging up reality to give some good news to our readers, failing each time when the wall of reality hits us head-on.

We cannot help but wonder if this situation is circumstantial or if there will be some "normality" after the pandemic. Meanwhile, our commitment to the news, to the story, and to the reality of our community remains intact.

That's why in this issue we give voice to members of our community who are looking for ways to solve a problem with much deeper roots.

This is definitely the pandemic of inequality.

While politicians and lobbyists are trying their best to inject taxpayer money into mega-industries, the average citizen still fears that he or she will have nowhere to sleep the next day.

And every morning, with every breakfast, life turns into that: a barrage of bad news. Yet, as our history shows, there are those who take to the streets, organize and seek solutions, no longer on behalf of their families, but on behalf of an entire country that seems finally tired of an outdated system without vital signs.